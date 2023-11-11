NewJeans Minji’s latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: “Can’t believe my eyes”

NewJeans' Minji recently featured in Esquire Korea E Issue's latest campaign, lending her visuals wearing Moncler's Genius Collection merchandise. For the pictorial, the singer donned cozy, warm winter jackets, pairing the same with beanies, full-sleeved t-shirts, and joggers.

The Moncler Genius Collection is inspired by art, music, sports, design, entertainment, and culture. Taking inspiration from '90s vintage and Americana archetypes, the most recent Moncler Genius co-creation explores and cultivates values of individuality, freedom, and boundless possibilities.

Netizens were left shocked by Minji's beauty, as they noted the K-pop star looked vintage and chic in the magazine's pictorial shoot. Fans exclaimed that they couldn't believe their eyes.

For the pictorial, the NewJeans member went with the Moncler Genius Collection merchandise. Her vintage 1990s ensemble highlighted the warmth and coziness of the collection, elevating the clothes without taking away the beauty from Minji's visuals.

NewJeans' Minji looked vintage in a Moncler beanie and a 90's hairstyle in Esquire Korea E Issue's latest campaign

Minji rocked the all-vintage, 90's ensemble for Esquire Korea E Issue's latest pictorial pairing Moncler's white woolen V-neck sweater with an oversized Black Moncler Ramsau Short Down jacket and Moncler X Palm Angels white joggers with a black beanie. The NewJeans member made her overall look more vintage with straight, flowy hair and hair sticking out of the beanie, giving her a street-style, vintage look.

The K-pop star tied up her hair in a ponytail for another look in the same pictorial, where she wore Moncler's Gosper Down Varsity Jacket with a black crop top and black Chenille sweatpants. This look, paired with large silver hoops, made her look like a college girl from the 90's and made her seem vintage and chic. The face-framing ponytail highlighted her beautiful features while also accentuating the clothes, which were the star of the pictorial.

For her makeup, Minji went with a soft, matte base that gave her a neutral look, elevating the high points of her face. She paired it with a light pink glossy lip tint, a thin liner, and a light coat of mascara to stay natural and vintage.

Fans swooned over the K-pop star's beauty, as many noted that Moncler's clothes in the Esquire Korea E Issue's latest shoot truly stand out when worn by the NewJeans member. An Instagram user even went on to state that she looked cool in the ensemble, with netizens gushing over her stunning visuals and fashion choices.

In other news, NewJeans' Minji has established herself as a true fashion icon by landing the ambassadorship for the French luxury brand Chanel, and NewJeans is rapidly taking over the K-pop scene. When it comes to looking amazing in the easiest hairstyles, the hit girl group's oldest member has seriously nailed it.