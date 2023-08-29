Pizza Hut Big Dinner Box: Choices, offerings, price, and all you need to know

In 1958, Dan and Frank Carney founded Pizza Hut, which is now an American global restaurant chain and international franchise. As of 2023, the chain, headquartered in Plano, Texas, runs over 17,000 locations globally.

The pizza chain is again making the news for reintroducing its classic Big Dinner Box on Sunday, August 27. It's now available with both Traditional and Boneless Wings.

This Big Dinner Box is available only at the participating stores around the country. Furthermore, it is currently an ongoing offer. However, although they are only available for a short time, the firm has not specified when they will be discontinued. The pricing may change depending on the combination of items.

This time, there are four different items available in the combo:

- Pizza: This is the signature item of the brand. It is a pair or trio of medium, rectangular, thick-crust-style pizzas, that feature different toppings.

- Oven-Baked Pasta: This item features the creamy Alfredo pasta topped with grilled chicken. It also has a veg option.

- Wings: It comes with 8 boneless wings or 6 regular wings slathered in any of the brand's ten unique wing flavors.

- Breadsticks: These are crispy on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside. The franchise's iconic breadsticks are served with a side of marinara sauce for dipping.

Pizza Hut’s Big Dinner Box features four separate combos

The company is back with an attractive offer (Image via Pizza Hut / Getty Images)

Pizza Hut, the pizza, wings, pasta, and breadsticks business, is back with another intriguing combination of goods called the Big Dinner Box.

The Big Dinner Box is available in four different configurations this time around. Each combo includes a few favorites like pizza, breadsticks, oven-baked pasta, and/or wings.

- The Big Dinner Box with Traditional Wings: It starts at $27.99 and includes five breadsticks, two medium one-topping pizzas, and six traditional wings.

- The Big Dinner Box with 3 Pizzas: It features three medium one-topping pizzas and starts at $24.99.

- The Big Dinner Box with Oven-Baked Pasta: This item starts at $24.99 which includes five breadsticks, two medium single-topping pizzas, and oven-baked pasta.

- The Big Dinner Box with Breaded Boneless Wings: It comes with two medium one-topping pizzas, eight boneless wings, and five breadsticks, and starts at $24.99.

The two medium rectangular one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and eight wings have more than 5,000 calories, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Details about the brand

It is a very popular pizza joint (Image via Getty Images)

On May 31, 1958, two brothers, Dan and Frank Carney, opened the first establishment of the company in Wichita, Kansas. Six months later, they established a second site, and within a year, they had six outlets.

In November 1977, PepsiCo bought Pizza Hut. PepsiCo broke out Pizza Hut, together with Taco Bell and Kentucky Fried Chicken, into a new business called Tricon Global Restaurants, Inc. on May 30, 1997.

The company announced a rebranding campaign that began on November 19, 2014, in an effort to boost sales. The menu was expanded to include new items such as crust flavors and 11 new specialty pizzas. They also redesigned the company's employee uniforms.

The brand is famous for its different styles and types of pizzas with different toppings, like pepperoni and mushroom, normal and garlic breadsticks, chicken wings, and different styles and flavors of pasta.