Popeyes Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings: Flavor, price, availability, and all you need to know

Popeyes, an American fast food company, just revealed a brand-new menu item that will excite its customers. On August 22, the fast food chicken company formally declared that it would introduce sweet 'n spicy wings to its menu to celebrate game nights.

One serving of the new menu item comes with six crispy, battered chicken wings. Given that the NFL season kicks off on September 7, this is just the right time for such a deal. The wings are already available at the participating restaurants.

According to the official statement released by the brand, the new wings' flavor is the ideal combination of slightly sweet and mildly spicy.

“The new offering strikes the perfect balance between slightly sweet and slightly spicy. just like a sweet-and-spicy Southern grandma", the brand announced in the release.

The cost of these delectable wings starts at $5.99 for a six-count order.

Popeyes Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings are marinated in a delectable sauce before being fried

The brand's new item is sweet and spicy

Saturday, August 19, marked the beginning of pre-show festivities across the South. Fans are excited to see all the teams, from the Gators to the Aggies. While party guests and game fans love homemade appetizers like a Buffalo Chicken Dip and a Smoky Snack Mix, sometimes they all need to pick up something from the restaurants. And Popeyes' new menu item is just the right choie for that.

Just in time for football season, the fast food company has introduced a brand-new flavor of wings, which is the Sweet 'N Spicy. To give the wings their distinct flavor, they are first marinated in a sweet and sour sauce with garlic, ginger, and chili, and then fried until crispy.

Customers who are interested should taste the Sweet 'N Spicy Wings at the upcoming football season as soon as possible because they are only available for a short period of time. However, the end date of the offer hasn’t been declared yet.

Furthermore, till September 10, customers can avail free delivery on orders over $15 if they use the app to place their order.

The brand’s other recent offers and menu items

The brand is currently giving out a lot of offers

This summer, the company has added even another delicious dish to their menu in addition to the Sweet 'N Spicy Wings. This is the Oreo Cheesecake Cup, which was added to the dessert menu in July. However, whether this item is here to stay or is only a temporary addition hasn't been specified by the brand yet.

Moreover, guests were given a BOGO discount on the brand's well-known sandwich on August 12, in observance of its fourth birthday. In order to acquire a free a la carte sandwich, customers had to purchase a combo meal of any variation of the sandwich, be it the original, or spicy or blackened. Unfortunately, this offer was made available for only one day.

Additionally, along with the recent Grandma-inspired sweet and sour menu item, the chicken franchise also revealed that on October 8, they would be honoring National Grandmother's Day by offering funny greeting cards with gift cards of $5 or more at various outlets in New Orleans.

Details about the brand

Popeyes is extremely famous all over USA

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc., popularly known as Popeyes, is an international American chain of fast food restaurants that specializes in fried chicken and was founded in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1972. However, its current office is located in Miami.

As per their official website, with more than 2,800 locations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, and other overseas markets, it is the second-largest quick-service chicken restaurant brand in the world. The restaurant chain, which was established in 1972, is well-known for its genuine Louisiana-style buttermilk biscuits, fried chicken, and other local favorites.