“Pure beauty”: Fans swoon over Shakira’s look for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

On March 25, 2024, Shakira attended The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and fans are delighted by her presence. The singer of Whenever, Wherever holds a special place in many fans' hearts. Coming back after almost a decade, fans are positively overwhelmed by her presence.

The Tonight Show has shared many Instagram posts on Sharika's moments from the show, and fans can't get enough of her. Their social media is flooded with compliments for the singer.

Fans are loving Shakira's new look at The Tonight Show (Image via Instagram/@fallontonight)

People from every corner of the world are obsessed with Sharika's songs and are equally mesmerized by her beauty. Her look for The Tonight Show grabbed a lot of attention on the internet as people loved her new look. Fans are calling her the most beautiful woman and a "queen" after seeing her in a new look.

Shakira has been known for her natural beauty. According to fans, she looks good in her soft, loose curls, peachy cheeks and lips, and soft nude eyeshadow. Her unique style and Latin flair never fail to impress fans. At the recent show, she wore a glittery black dress with unique accessories, and fans were impressed.

Fans can be seen leaving commennts like,

"Is there anyone more naturally perfect and beautiful and talented than Shakira!"

She also performed Puntería at the show, a new song from her latest album, and fans were mesmerized by her performance. Some are even comparing her dance skills to Michael Jackson.

"I am in shock! Shakira and Michael Jackson the best dancers ever period"

Here are some more applauding posts from X.

More details about Shakira's look at The Tonight Show

At The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sharika wore a glittery strapless black minidress by Balmain from the Spring 2009 collection. The dress has detailed sparkles in unique designs, including crosses, swirls, and various shapes.

The singer accessorized the outfit with rings and a simple bracelet, completing her look with a pair of Yigit Zip Platform Stiletto Booties by Amina Muaddi.

After almost a decade, Shakira has released her twelfth studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. The album has four songs: La Fuerte, Tiempo Sin Verte, Cohete, and Puntería. Every song in this album is in Spanish, and as per her description on The Tonight Show, it is clear that the album is a reflection of her journey through grief after a significant breakup.

On March 22, 2024, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran was released, including collaborations with celebrities like Cardi B, Karol G, and Rauw Alejandro. The new songs are available via platforms like YouTube and Spotify.

