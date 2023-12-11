RIIZE's look for the latest Louis Vuitton campaign wins the internet: "Main slayers in one frame"

On December 11, 2023, Louis Vuitton officially announced the K-pop boy band RIIZE as their global brand ambassador. The news was shared by the French luxury fashion house via their official Instagram handle and X (formally known as Twitter) account.

Along with the news, the brand and the official Instagram account of the new K-pop group also shared a video and a few photos of the members posing for Louis Vuitton.

RIIZE's six members were seen wearing items from the Pre-Spring 2024 collection from the luxury fashion brand and their visuals amazed their fans. According to netizens, every group member looked stunning in the latest campaign.

Fans swoon over RIIZE's look as they become global ambassador of Louis Vuitton

RIIZE is a South Korean boy band formed by SM Entertainment, consisting of seven members: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. The new K-pop group made its official debut in September 2023 with the release of Get a Guitar. Although the boy band is new to the world of entertainment, they have found success in both the entertainment and fashion industry.

Before their debut, they gave fans a glimpse of their talent and stage presence during their first performance at KCON in Los Angeles. They are known for their trailblazing approach to music and are expected to push boundaries and redefine the K-pop genre with the concept of 'emo pop.'

According to Soompi, A representative of Louis Vuitton stated:

"Since their debut, RIIZE received worldwide attention for their unique style, individuality, and music. With their first single album ‘Get A Guitar,’ they quickly sold over 1 million copies within a week and they achieved notable results on major music charts."

They added:

"RIIZE is already receiving attention from the fashion industry with their comfortable and free style. We will continue our journey as we welcome RIIZE, who we will develop a creative vision with together, as a new ambassador."

The success of the new K-pop group impressed Louis Vuitton to the extent that they decided to appoint them as their global ambassador. The luxury fashion house earlier joined hands with other K-pop artists including Le Sserafim, Felix from Stray Kids, J-Hope from BTS, and Jackson Wang from GOT7.

In the recent photos for Louis Vuitton, the members of the new K-pop group were seen in bomber jackets with monogram prints, printed reversible fleece vests, and cargo pants from Louis Vuitton's Pre-Spring 2024 Collection. Netizens were over the moon as the visuals of the members surfaced online.

They took to the comments section of @louisvuitton's Instagram post and congratulated the new K-pop group for joining hands with Louis Vuitton as they hailed them for their look.

The new song by the group, Get A Guitar, is currently available on Spotify and YouTube. SM Entertainment confirmed that the group will make an official comeback on January 5, 2024.