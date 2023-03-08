Rocklahoma 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, location, where to buy, and more

The Rocklahoma Festival confirmed its 2023 schedule with an amazing lineup. The festival organizers will take over the Pryor Creek Music Festival grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, over the weekend of September 1-3. The festival headliners are Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, and Limp Bizkit.

Fans will get familiar with the festival as the Rocklahoma campgrounds will also open on August 27, early in the music festival weekend. There will also be an official Rocklahoma pre-party that will happen on August 31.

Rocklahoma @Rocklahoma IT’S ON! Head over to rocklahoma.com and use code: ROK23 to lock in your 2023 passes at the lowest phase 🤘 IT’S ON! Head over to rocklahoma.com and use code: ROK23 to lock in your 2023 passes at the lowest phase 🤘 https://t.co/0VMg2QbSpR

The Rocklahoma Festival 2023 is set to present one of the top hard rock and metal artists to Oklahoma, including Bush, Chevelle, Daughtry, Corey Taylor, Theory of a Deadman, Ministry, Asking Alexandria, Code Orange, P.O.D., GWAR, Mammoth WVH, Atreyu, Jinjer, Skid Row, Buckcherry, Warrant, L.A. Guns, Kix, Filter, Fuel, and Ayron Jones.

The other artists in the festival are Black Stone Cherry, Mothica, From Ashes To New, New Years Day, Crobot, Fame On Fire, BulletBoys, Dayseeker, Plush, Dead Poet Society, Brkn Love, Steven Adler, Shot Of Poison, Dead West, Small Town Sindrome, 90LB Wessel, Jessikill, Snake Bite Whiskey, Stonebreed, Daymes Rocket, Bat Alliance, Siin Rocks, and Nova Rex.

Rocklahoma 2023: Tickets, presale, location, where to buy, and more

Rocklahoma @Rocklahoma



Passes on sale THIS FRIDAY at 12pm CT @ Rocklahomies 🦅🤘 Get ready for the biggest Labor Day party in America with Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Bush, Chevelle, Corey Taylor & more plus the host of all hosts, Eddie Trunk!Passes on sale THIS FRIDAY at 12pm CT @ rocklahoma.com Rocklahomies 🦅🤘 Get ready for the biggest Labor Day party in America with Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Bush, Chevelle, Corey Taylor & more plus the host of all hosts, Eddie Trunk!Passes on sale THIS FRIDAY at 12pm CT @ rocklahoma.com https://t.co/uZYZSsEuh2

The pre-party of the festival will take place at The Roadhouse, with performances from Warrant, L.A. Guns, Voodoo Moonshine, and Bulletboys.

The event will be open to those who have weekend passes. The Roadhouse will also offer food trucks and a full-service bar for the pre-party.

Weekend General Admission and VIP passes for the festival will be available at the Phase 1 pricing when the pre-sale begins on March 7 at 12 noon CT / 1 PM ET at the event's socials. Phase 2 pricing will go into effect at the launch of the General Pass on sale on March 10 at 12 noon CT / 1 PM ET.

Rocklahoma @Rocklahoma



🎟: Psst.. your pre-sale code for tomorrow is: ROK23 🤫🎟: rocklahoma.com // pre-sale begins at 12pm CT! Psst.. your pre-sale code for tomorrow is: ROK23 🤫🎟: rocklahoma.com // pre-sale begins at 12pm CT! https://t.co/P1slRc84qH

There will be limited quantities of Groupie, Roadie, and Rockstar Reserved VIP Packages, with the Ultra VIP Packages having the Big Shot Porch, Big Shot Penthouse, and Garage Cabana VIP Packages available.

There are also single-day lineup tickets that will be available this spring. Fans can purchase tickets for the 2023 festival at rocklahoma.com/passes.html.

Moreover, fans can also purchase passes on StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program. Fans can find all the information they need about camping options at rocklahoma.com/camping.

Rocklahoma @Rocklahoma Turn those post notifications on because TOMORROW is the day! See you at NOON ct 🥳 Turn those post notifications on because TOMORROW is the day! See you at NOON ct 🥳 https://t.co/Su9hWhY1Yo

The festival is recognized as one of the best festival camping grounds in the U.S., with various options on the festival site, such as glamping opportunities.

The campgrounds are an important part of the festival experience and will be open from Sunday, August 27 at noon CT through Tuesday, September 5 at noon CT.

The festival doors will open at 2:00 PM every day, and The Roadhouse doors will open at 10:30 AM each day of the festival.

Fans can check out the festival's official website to get to know most of the experience.

Poll : 0 votes