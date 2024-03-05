SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan’s look for Christian Louboutin Paris Fashion Week show stuns fans: “Work of art”

On March 4, 2024, the Christian Louboutin Fall/Winter 2024 show took place at Paris Fashion Week, where SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan made a striking appearance. His presence at the event created a lot of buzz online, particularly due to his style. The K-pop star turned heads by donning an all-black outfit, garnering widespread reactions from fans.

Multiple media outlets and Christian Louboutin shared visuals of SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, eliciting awe from viewers. Additionally, the K-pop idol shared glimpses of his experiences at the event, both during and after, via his official Instagram handle. Several fans expressed their admiration for the idol on social media platforms. One X user, reacting to Seungkwan's look, wrote:

Fans are impressed by SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan's new look at Christian Louboutin Paris Fashion Week

Boo Seung-kwan, widely known as Seungkwan, is the main vocalist of one of the top K-pop groups, SEVENTEEN. He is not only a popular singer, but he has also appeared in various television series. The Korean artist is famous among fans mainly because of his powerful vocal performances and charismatic dancing style.

Seungkwan is known for his witty and upbeat demeanor, along with his visuals. His fashion styles and looks on social media have gained many appraisals over the years. Considering his popularity and fame for his visuals, the singer has worked with many high-end brands, such as Laneige, Gucci, and Christian Louboutin.

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan recent attendance at the Christian Louboutin Fall/Winter 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week caught a lot of attention. Fans were captivated by his appearance, with particular emphasis on his ensemble: a black shirt paired with matching suit trousers, complemented by a Christian Louboutin bag and black shoes. His light brown hair was done creatively with wavy front bangs.

The all-black outfit look won the fans' hearts, which is evident by the comments from X and Instagram. Posts shared by Christian Louboutin and SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan are brimming with compliments, with many expressing admiration for his standout appearance.

Here are some of the Instagram comments, along with some X posts where people are admiring the visuals of Seungkwan.

Fans are swooning over the K-pop star's visuals at the Paris Fashion Week (Image via Sportskeeda)

Netizens are impressed by the new look of Seventeen’s Seungkwan as he attends the Paris Fashion Week for Christian Louboutin (Image via Sportskeeda)

On February 26, 2024, Seungkwan released his solo song Dandelion, belonging to the pop genre. The track explores themes of beauty, hope, and resilience. The official music video and audio are currently available on YouTube and Spotify.