"She is a complete goddess": Fans appreciate Lee Sung-kyung's look for the Damiani event

On March 16, 2024, the Korean actress Lee Sung-kyung graced the Damiani 100 Years Event in Milan, Italy, and fans were obsessed with her look there. The event took place at Gallerie d'Italia in Milan and featured 100 one-of-a-kind jewels that showcased the brand's legacy. Many celebrities also attended like Jessica Chastain, Sophia Loren, and Sharon Stone.

Many media outlets like W Korea shared a few photos of Lee Sung-kyung from the event. The actress also shared various moments from the event via her official Instagram handle. Fans are thrilled to see her new visuals and overflowed social media platforms with complimenting comments. One of the fans commented on one of the Instagram posts shared by Sung-kyung:

Fans are impressed by the new look of Lee Sung-kyung at the Damiani 100 Years Event (Image via @heybiblee/Instagram)

Lee Sung-kyung is a big name in the Korean entertainment industry and fans know her for her roles in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, Dr. Romantic, Call It Love, and many others. People also love to see her work with luxury brands like Damiani.

Being the brand ambassador, while sharing her moments from the Damiani 100 Years Event via Instagram, Sung-kyung captioned,

"I had the honor to be part of this illustrious celebration of the 100th anniversary of @damianiofficial. In addition to experiencing the legendary jewels of the house, I encountered the wonderful Damiani family, who has been nothing but welcoming. Thank you the legacy you are preserving, and for the many generations to come!"

The Korean actress shared her photos with Guido Grassi Damiani and Silvia Grassi Damiani as well as another brand ambassador of the house, Jessica Chastain. After witnessing the photos, fans were very excited. Netizens are proud to see her with celebrities like Sophia Loren. One of the fans commented,

"Omg Biblee with Thee Sophia Loren! U r where u should be Bib, u deserve everything in this world coz u r the kindest and the sweetest! Love u"

Not only this but X (formerly known as Twitter) is also filled with appreciating posts for the stunning visuals of the Korean actress. People are calling her a goddess and praising her for her good looks. Here are some of the X posts.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Read more: “You are so beautiful”: Fans swoon over The Boyz Juyeon’s campaign for Balenciaga

More about Lee Sung-kyung and her look at the Damiani 100 Years Event

At the event, Lee Sung-kyung was wearing a sleek black dress. The supper part of the dress was corset styled and the lower part was simple long black length. Her hair was done in a messy bun with a side part and the main attraction of the look was the jewelry from Damiani.

She was wearing three magnificent jewelry pieces from the Damiani Mimosa collection: earrings, a necklace, and bracelets in white gold and diamonds. The necklace and the earrings feature bright rubies.

Read more: BLACKPINK Lisa's look for the latest Bulgari event wins the internet: "Looking devastatingly gorgeous"

The actress's 2023 K-drama Call It Love is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. Additionally, recently she has made a cameo part in the new K-drama Doctor Slump which is available for watch on Netflix.