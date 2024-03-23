“She looks like an angel in white”: Fans appreciate Hoyeon’s look for the latest Lancome campaign

In celebration of 2024 International Women’s Day, Lancome did a campaign with their three ambassadors, one of whom was Jung Hoyeon. It was a mini-series titled It’s Within You, starring Global Brand Ambassadors Penélope Cruz, Joy Sunday, and the Korean actress. While sharing the clip of the actress via Instagram, Lancome captioned,

"On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the talented @hoooooyeony explores a sense of new-found inner freedom. She knows she can be strong, funny, and whatever she decides to be. By facing challenges head-on, Hoyeon invites us to seize our own time to shine whenever the opportunity presents itself, all while enjoying it."

Fans were impressed to see the new version of Hoyeon for the Lancome campaign. The new clean and chic look of the Korean artist won the hearts of her fans. One of the fans commented on the Instagram post:

People are amazed by the new look the actress for the Lancome campaign (Image via @lancomeofficial/Instagram)

Jung Ho-yeon, known as Hoyeon among her fans, is one of the top actresses and models in South Korea. She has worked with high-end fashion brands like Gucci, Jacquemus, and Louis Vuitton. And after watching her in the globally popular K-drama Squid Game, fans have become obsessed with her.

With her acting and modeling skills, the actress has gained a huge following among international fans, and people especially are obsessed with her visuals. Netizens are always supporting and hyping the Korean star for her stylish looks on social media platforms. Fans also loved her look in the Lancome campaign where she is wearing a white outfit with a sleek high ponytail.

The outfit look has been a hit among the fans as they are saying that the actress looks like an angel in the white outfit. Here are some more complementary comments like this from the Instagram post by Lancome.

Fans are mesmerized by the new look of the Korean actress for the Lancome campaign (Image via Sportskeeda)

People are loving the latest pictorial of the actress for Lancome (Image via Sportskeeda)

More about Hoyeon and the Lancome campaign

Started her modeling career at the early age of 16, Hoyeon has worked with many designers, photographers, and publications, including Chanel, Fendi, and Louis Vuitton. She has also appeared on the covers of many magazines. Considering her experience in the industry, people love her confident outlook while working.

However, every person is entitled to be anxious during many situations. Through the new campaign, Lancome and Hoyeon have shown that all can be overcome with self-belief and confidence. The actress said in the campaign,

"I'm so anxious now. It's a big challenge. But you know what? I'm gonna make it happen. I can do this! I can be strong, can be funny, can be whatever I want to be! Let's just let it happen. It's my own time to shine. Let's enjoy this. It's Within You!"

The whole video is available on YouTube.

Hoyeon's current ongoing work is Disclaimer, an Apple TV mini-series. Her upcoming work is a movie, The Governesses, but the release date is not confirmed yet.