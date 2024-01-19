Single's Inferno 3 member Yoon Ha-Jeong’s look for the latest magazine campaign wins the internet: “Angelic face”

Esquire Korea conducted an exclusive 'Buy Myself' interview with the Single's Inferno 3 member Yoon Ha-Jeong, and fans are praising her look for the interview. On January 16, 2024, the magazine brand shared a short clip from the interview via their official Instagram handle, where the brand stated,

"We just met Yoon Hajung, who showed off her extreme charm in the TV series Single’s Inferno season 3. What is the item for flirting that she recommends? Why does she have five different lip balms in her purse? You can find out in the video."

After witnessing the short Instagram clip, Yoon Ha-Jeong's fans loved her simple and elegant look in the interview video. They also even said that she has an "angelic face."

Fans are obsessed with Yoon Ha-Jeong's look for the 'Buy Myself' interview with Esquire Korea

Yoon Ha-Jeong is a participant in the third season of Single's Inferno. Single's Inferno is a popular South Korean dating reality show on Netflix. Its third season premiered on December 12, 2023, and ended on January 9, 2024.

Yoon Ha-Jeong is not a K-pop idol or an actress but a new face on this Korean reality show. Despite being just a new face on the reality show with a simple background as an office worker, she has gotten huge support and appreciation from the audience.

Within the span of a few days, she has gained a loyal fanbase who are obsessed with her visuals and talents shown on television. Her fans are excited to see her being featured on Esquire Korea for an interview, where she talked about what she carries inside her handbag and showed each item.

Ha-Jeong gained popularity because of her honest personality and visuals. Fans also mentioned that she has a quirky and funny personality. Due to these reasons, she is one of the well-loved Korean stars on the show.

Her fans believe she should be an actress as her facial expressions are natural. Here are some of the fans' comments from the Esquire Instagram post.

In the interview, Yoon Ha-Jeong is wearing a simple, black, collarless, open-front tweed jacket, and a high-neck white top. She sported simple straight hair with a side part.

Below is a list of things that she carries in her bag, as shown in the interview with Esquire:

Two Ghibli music boxes [My Neighbour Totoro and Spirited Away themed]

Le Labo PIN 12 room fragrance

5 lip blams [Laneige, Dior, Chanel]

Listerine cool mint mouth spray

Orthomol Immun Vitamin

d'Alba Vital Spray Serum

Chanel hand cream

Single's Inferno 3 is currently available to watch on Netflix.