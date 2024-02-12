Snoop Dogg sues Walmart over cereal dispute: Everything to know

American rappers, Snoop Dogg and Master P are suing Post Consumer Brands and Walmart for trying to 'intentionally' sabotage their cereal brand - Snoop Cereal.

The lawsuit filed in the Dakota County District Court, the State of Minnesota, alleges that Walmart colluded with Post Consumer Brands to keep Broadus Foods' cereal - Snoop Cereal - out of customers' reach by always listing it either as 'sold out' or 'out of stock' on the Walmart website.

The lawsuit further alleges that the product was never put on store shelves because several boxes of the cereal that were lying in Walmart's storerooms nationwide were specifically 'coded to not be put out on the store shelves.'

Master P and Snoop Dogg sue Post Consumer Brands and Walmart for sabotaging their cereal brand (Image via Walmart)

The conflict in the matter dates back to a 'Partnership and Promotion' agreement made between the two rappers and the cereal giant, Post Consumer Brands. As per the agreement, the two parties were supposed to share the profits from the sale of Snoop Cereal, and Post would treat Snoop Cereal just like one of its own brands.

If the agreement had gone through as it was intended, Post would have handled the production and distribution of Snoop Dogg's Cereal while making sure that it was displayed on store shelves right next to several other Post-branded cereals.

However, according to the lawsuit, Post only pretended to follow the agreement and attempted to make Broadus Foods go out of business by preventing Snoop Cereal 'from being sold or produced by competitors.'

All you need to know about Snoop Dogg's lawsuit against Walmart and Post Consumer Brands

The second cereal from Master P and Snoop Dogg's cereal brand, Snoop Cereal was officially launched in the United States last year on July 15. While the new cereal was an immediate hit among fans of all ages, things started getting a bit awry when people started reporting that they could no longer find the cereal at the country's largest retailer - Walmart.

As per the lawsuit, it was not a supply chain issue as several boxes of Snoop Dogg's cereal dating as far as July 10 were discovered in Walmart storerooms across the country. However, it was never put out on shelves because Post Consumer Brands did not purchase shelf space for Snoop Cereal in a bid to ensure that Broadus Foods experiences exorbitant costs and marginal or no profits on Snoop Cereal.

To support the claim, the suit includes several pictures of the cereal showing out of stock on the store application along with pictures of the cereal being available in storerooms in the original packaging.

Additionally, some of the Walmart stores that put Snoop Cereal up for sale never placed it in the cereal section and kept it in sections customers would not expect cereal to be in. In another shocker to Broadus Foods' goal of offering affordable food, Walmart priced Snoop Cereal at over $10.

Master P and Snoop Dogg's cereal was launched last year on July 15

Broadus Foods added that Post Consumer Brands recently shared the breakdown of the sales and profits of Snoop Cereal between July 2023 and December 2023. Allegedly, Post's intentions were quite visible through the breakdown as the profit margins of Broadus Foods were greatly affected and even the cost of production of the cereal seemed much higher than what it should have been.

Snoop Dogg and Master P are taking a firm stand against the unfair business practices of Post Consumer Brands and Walmart as the two rappers seek compensation for damages over $50,000. The lawsuit which is being represented by attorney Ben Crump also seeks 'further relief determined by the Court.'