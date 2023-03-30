Social Distortion Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

On March 28, Social Distortion confirmed the dates for their 2023 North American tour. The band will be supported by The Bell Rays on the upcoming trek.

The tour starts on June 30 in Canby, Oregon, and will conclude on August 1 in Norfolk, Virginia, with more dates to be announced. Fans can check out tickets for the artist's shows on Ticketmaster. There was a presale for the concert on July 28. The general sale will take place on March 30 at 10 am local time.

Social Distortion @SocialD1 I can't believe that 40 years ago I was in a studio recording my first album. I had no idea the impact it would have on a new music scene or that it would have the longevity it has had. This is truly a great moment to reflect and celebrate.

Fans can also check and get tickets for sold-out shows via StubHub, where the order is 100% guaranteed due to StubHub’s FanProtect program.

2023 is special for artists and fans of Social Distortion as it marks the 40th anniversary of the band's debut album, Mommy’s Little Monster.

Social Distortion Tour 2023: A full list of dates and venues

Social Distortion published their last album in 2011, titled Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes. The band's lead vocalist and guitarist Mike Ness told the OC Register that the artists are planning to release a new album in 2024. Before that, fans will be able to enjoy their hit set list in the upcoming tour.

Here are the dates and venues for the Social Distortion Tour 2023 with The Bell Rays.

June 30, Canby, OR – Clackamas County Fairgrounds

July 01, Seattle, WA – The Showbox

July 02, Seattle, WA – The Showbox

July 05, Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

July 06, Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

July 08, Edmonton, AB – Midway

July 09, Edmonton, AB – Midway

July 10, Calgary, AB – Canada MacEwan Hall Concerts

July 12, Winnipeg, Canada – Burton Cummings Theatre

July 14, Milwaukee, WI – Harley Davidson Homecoming Festival 2023

July 18, Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

July 19, Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

July 21, Guelph, ON – Guelph Concert Theatre

July 22, Toronto, ON – HISTORY

July 23, Montreal, QC – MTELUS

July 25, Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

July 26, New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

July 28, Huntington, NY – The Paramount

July 29, Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

July 30, Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

August 01, Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

Social Distortion @SocialD1 NY, PA, NJ & VA! New dates just added to the Summer Tour - tickets go on sale this Friday, March 31st at 10am local time.

More information on Social Distortion

Social Distortion is an American punk rock band founded in 1978 in Fullerton, California. The current band members include Mike Ness as lead vocalist and guitarist, Jonny Wickersham as rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist, Brent Harding in bass and backing vocals, David Hidalgo Jr. on drums, and David Kalish on keyboards.

Social Distortion @SocialD1 Thank you for an incredible year. We'll see you in 2023!

The band was first renowned for their 1990 self-titled third album that produced their massive hit singles Ball and Chain, Story of My Life, and the cover of Johnny Cash's Ring of Fire. It was certified gold by RIAA.

Most of the band's albums were hits, including their second gold record holder Somewhere Between Heaven and Hell in 1992. They are recognized as one of the best-selling and most influential punk rock bands with more than three million albums sold globally.

