Pierce The Veil Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more

Pierce The Veil and The Used have confirmed a co-headline tour together titled The Creative Control Tour.
The artists will be joined by Don Broco, Deathbyromy, and girlfriends on several dates of the tour. The trek will start on May 23 in Texas, and conclude on July 2 in Arizona. Pierce the Veil and The Used fans can purchase the Tickets as they go on sale on March 10, 2023, at 10 am local time on Live Nation.
Ticket sales are also kicking off with a presale for Citi cardmembers on March 7 at 12 p.m. via Citi Entertainment.
There will be other pre-sales happening throughout the week before the general sale begins on March 10 via the website Live Nation.
The Used’s Bert McCracken shared in another press release:
“We are more than excited for our first tour with Pierce The Veil, We’ve been friends for a long time and I know this will be a tour to remember. We can’t wait for you to hear some new music! We are so f***ing stoked and will see you there!”
Pierce The Veil Tour 2023: Dates and venues
Both acts will hit the road this summer on the Creative Control Tour. The tour will start on May 23 in Austin, Texas, and includes destinations in the U.S. and Canada in Tampa, Toronto, Baltimore, New York, Grand Rapids, and Irvine, among others.
The tour will conclude in Phoenix, Arizona on July 2 with support from Don Broco, Deathbyromy from May 23 to June 10, and girlfriends from June 12 to July 1.
Here are the dates and venues for the Creative Control Tour:
May 23 - Austin, TX - HEB Center at Cedar Park
May 24 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore Harrah's New Orleans
May 26 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
May 27 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheater
May 28 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheater
May 30 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy
May 31 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Jun. 02 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach
Jun. 03 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
Jun. 06 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Jun. 07 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theater
Jun. 09 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann
Jun. 10 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
Jun. 12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
Jun. 13 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
Jun. 15 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
Jun. 16 - Moon Twp, PA - UPMC Events Center
Jun. 17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Jun. 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Jun. 21 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Jun. 22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Jun. 24 - Dallas, TX - Fair Park
Jun. 25 - Wichita, KS - WAVE
Jun. 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex (Outdoors)
Jun. 29 - Reno, NV - Grand Theater at The Grand Sierra Resort
Jul. 01 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater
Jul. 02 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater
In another press release, Pierce the Veil shared:
“Every night of this tour is going to be a celebration. Our new album The Jaws Of Life is finally out and we get to share this monumental moment with our beautiful fans. We are so honored to hit the road with The Used, a band that has inspired us since the very beginning. It’s going to be unlike any other tour we’ve done and we can’t wait to see you there. Thank you for all of your support.”
More information on Pierce The Veil
Pierce The Veil was first renowned for A Flair For The Dramatic in 2007. The artist's Selfish Machines peaked on Billboard's Heatseekers chart in 2010. Over the years, Pierce the Veil has been performing in huge arenas and providing the audience with the best performances of all time.
Pierce The Veil's third album, Collide with the Sky, was published in 2012 and was their first album under the Fearless Records label. It had a smash hit first single King for a Day, the album spotted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200.
Pierce The Veil's fourth album, Misadventures released on May 13, 2016. The band’s fifth album The Jaws of Life was published on February 10, 2023, and is already making waves among audiences.