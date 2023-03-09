Pierce The Veil Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more

Pierce The Veil and The Used have confirmed a co-headline tour together titled The Creative Control Tour.

The artists will be joined by Don Broco, Deathbyromy, and girlfriends on several dates of the tour. The trek will start on May 23 in Texas, and conclude on July 2 in Arizona. Pierce the Veil and The Used fans can purchase the Tickets as they go on sale on March 10, 2023, at 10 am local time on Live Nation.

Pierce The Veil @piercetheveil Night 2 in NYC just added. Pre sale starts today @10am local time code word: JAWS. Link in bio. Night 2 in NYC just added. Pre sale starts today @10am local time code word: JAWS. Link in bio.❤️ https://t.co/Kz9FIyHZp7

Ticket sales are also kicking off with a presale for Citi cardmembers on March 7 at 12 p.m. via Citi Entertainment.

There will be other pre-sales happening throughout the week before the general sale begins on March 10 via the website Live Nation.

The Used’s Bert McCracken shared in another press release:

“We are more than excited for our first tour with Pierce The Veil, We’ve been friends for a long time and I know this will be a tour to remember. We can’t wait for you to hear some new music! We are so f***ing stoked and will see you there!”

Pierce The Veil Tour 2023: Dates and venues

Pierce The Veil @piercetheveil



Listen here: The Jaws Of Life is available now. Thank you for your support, encouragement, and inspiration during the creation of our new album. None of this would even exist without you and we truly hope you enjoy it.Listen here: found.ee/thejawsoflife The Jaws Of Life is available now. Thank you for your support, encouragement, and inspiration during the creation of our new album. None of this would even exist without you and we truly hope you enjoy it.Listen here: found.ee/thejawsoflife https://t.co/SrcCxWFacW

Both acts will hit the road this summer on the Creative Control Tour. The tour will start on May 23 in Austin, Texas, and includes destinations in the U.S. and Canada in Tampa, Toronto, Baltimore, New York, Grand Rapids, and Irvine, among others.

The tour will conclude in Phoenix, Arizona on July 2 with support from Don Broco, Deathbyromy from May 23 to June 10, and girlfriends from June 12 to July 1.

Here are the dates and venues for the Creative Control Tour:

May 23 - Austin, TX - HEB Center at Cedar Park

May 24 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore Harrah's New Orleans

May 26 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

May 27 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheater

May 28 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheater

May 30 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

May 31 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Jun. 02 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

Jun. 03 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

Jun. 06 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

Pierce The Veil @piercetheveil



Pre-sale starts TODAY at 1pm local time password: JAWS.



VIP upgrades are AVAILABLE NOW at Excited to announce The Creative Control Tour with @theused and special guests @donbroco, @deathbyromy , and @girlfriendsPre-sale starts TODAY at 1pm local time password: JAWS.VIP upgrades are AVAILABLE NOW at piercetheveil.net Excited to announce The Creative Control Tour with @theused and special guests @donbroco, @deathbyromy, and @girlfriends❤️Pre-sale starts TODAY at 1pm local time password: JAWS.VIP upgrades are AVAILABLE NOW at piercetheveil.net.

Jun. 07 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theater

Jun. 09 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann

Jun. 10 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

Jun. 12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

Jun. 13 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

Jun. 15 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

Jun. 16 - Moon Twp, PA - UPMC Events Center

Jun. 17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Jun. 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Jun. 21 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Jun. 22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Jun. 24 - Dallas, TX - Fair Park

Jun. 25 - Wichita, KS - WAVE

Jun. 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex (Outdoors)

Jun. 29 - Reno, NV - Grand Theater at The Grand Sierra Resort

Jul. 01 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater

Jul. 02 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater

In another press release, Pierce the Veil shared:

“Every night of this tour is going to be a celebration. Our new album The Jaws Of Life is finally out and we get to share this monumental moment with our beautiful fans. We are so honored to hit the road with The Used, a band that has inspired us since the very beginning. It’s going to be unlike any other tour we’ve done and we can’t wait to see you there. Thank you for all of your support.”

More information on Pierce The Veil

Pierce The Veil was first renowned for A Flair For The Dramatic in 2007. The artist's Selfish Machines peaked on Billboard's Heatseekers chart in 2010. Over the years, Pierce the Veil has been performing in huge arenas and providing the audience with the best performances of all time.

Pierce The Veil @piercetheveil 2nd show added in Guadalajara. Tickets available NOW. Brazil our show in São Paulo has been moved to Audio, and all tickets for Carioca Club will be honored. See you all soon Mexico2nd show added in Guadalajara. Tickets available NOW. Brazilour show in São Paulo has been moved to Audio, and all tickets for Carioca Club will be honored. See you all soon Mexico🇲🇽 2nd show added in Guadalajara. Tickets available NOW. Brazil🇧🇷 our show in São Paulo has been moved to Audio, and all tickets for Carioca Club will be honored. See you all soon https://t.co/ZsmQqT5P1c

Pierce The Veil's third album, Collide with the Sky, was published in 2012 and was their first album under the Fearless Records label. It had a smash hit first single King for a Day, the album spotted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200.

Pierce The Veil's fourth album, Misadventures released on May 13, 2016. The band’s fifth album The Jaws of Life was published on February 10, 2023, and is already making waves among audiences.

