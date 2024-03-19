Song Kang’s look for Under Armour campaign wins the internet: "He looks like a athlete"

Song Kang’s latest campaign for Under Armour, the American sportswear company, has left fans excited, owing to his fresh look and visuals. The brand selected the 29-year-old Korean actor as a model for its SS24 campaign, dubbed the “Under Armour Sports Style look.”

Fans believe Song Kang’s looks have made him the darling of leading brands like Prada and Bobbi Brown, among others. His latest campaign for Under Armour has drawn netizens to his charm, as he showcases a toned physique and athletic skills.

DazedKorea shared clips from the Under Armour campaign on Instagram, and netizens praised the aesthetic, with one person commenting:

“He looks like a athlete”

Song Kang's look for Under Armour campaign 2024 highlights the aesthetic of an athlete

The campaign visuals feature the Korean actor in a gym room doing push-ups and lifting weights. He sports black sweatpants and a grey singlet, and the outfit is complemented by a pair of bluish grey Under Armour sneakers accented by white laces.

These visuals are coming on the heels of the Bobbi Brown campaign from February 2024, as the Under Armour campaign was released earlier in the month of March 2024. It features Song Kang in a variety of clothing items from the brand's SS24 collection, including a vest, hoodie, woven jacket, Khaki shorts, jogger pants, and the UA HOVR Application sneakers launched in 2009.

Further, the campaign images portray the My Demon actor in various relaxed states, like bouncing a baseball and listening to music, underscoring the thin line between athletics and leisure, and highlighting the similarities between street culture and athletics.

Netizens swarmed the comments of DazedKorea's Instagram post to appreciate the campaign visuals, with some commenting that Kang looks beautiful, while others commended his athleticism.

In other news, Song Kang has been quite busy in recent months, starring as the protagonist of the widely acclaimed Netflix series, My Demon, and making appearances for Prada, among other events. Fans believe his latest collaboration with Under Armour is proof that Korean celebrities are increasingly impacting world fashion.