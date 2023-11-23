Stray Kids’ Seungmin’s look for Coach x Nylon Magazine wins the internet: “can’t get enough of how adorable he looks”

During the first week of November, Nylon Japan shared the first look of Stray Kids’ Seungmin for their January 2024 Special Edition where the K-pop artist was wearing Coach. On November 24, 2023, Nylon Japan shared a short clip of Seungmin featuring the Coach Holiday 2023 Collection. This time it is not for the January 2024 issue but just a glimpse of an upcoming special video from the collaboration between Nylon and Coach.

Coach Japan has collaborated with Nylon Japan for its Holiday 2023 Campaign featuring Stray Kids’ Seungmin. The video is coming soon on their official website. In the released short clip, Seungmin is wearing adorable pieces from the Coach Holiday 2023 Collection. Fans are amazed by his look for the campaign as one wrote on X:

"can't get enough of how adorable he looks"

Fans are amazed by Stray Kids’ Seungmin’s look for the Coach Holiday 2023 Campaign

Stray Kids’ Seungmin is one of the most popular members of the K-pop group and is known for his vocal talents and visuals. Along with the entertainment industry, he has also gained success in the fashion industry, both through his group's music videos and his individual style.

Fans can witness in various MVs that Stray Kids’ Seungmin has showcased various fashion and beauty looks, often wearing unique and eye-catching outfits.

Now, everyone from the STAY community will be able to see Seungmin sporting stylish and adorable pieces from the Coach Holiday 2023 Collection. In the shared clip by Nylon Japan, the K-pop artist is wearing a Cosmic Coach Hoodie. It is ccompanied by a Cosmic print muffler and Cosmic Coach Charter Crossbody 24 in Signature Canvas with Patch.

According to the fans, the classiness of Coach fits perfectly with Stray Kids’ Seungmin as he looks gorgeous in the collection. Fans are also saying that they are proud of the K-pop idol and this is the best Christmas gift they can ever ask for.

Everything about the Coach Holiday 2023 Campaign

In the essence of Holiday 2023, Coach has organized Coach Mid-Town Ice Rink. The event started on Thursday, November 16, 2023, and it will last till Sunday, February 25, 2024. The venue is Tokyo Midtown (Roppongi) Lawn Square 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku. Timings are 11:00-21:00. This event is sponsored by Tokyo Midtown.

Coach Holiday 2023 Pop-up Store is also available for a limited time period. The special Pop-up store will happen in Tokyo Midtown Galleria B1 Atrium. It will start from Friday, December 8, 2023, to Thursday, December 28, 2023. It will be a special event for the fans because Coacl will avail various pre-sale items featuring the Coach's iconic character “Rexy”.

To get your hands on these Holiday special products, it's mandatory to visit Tokyo this Winter. Otherwise, their products are available for purchase directly via Coach's official website.