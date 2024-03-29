Subaru recalls select vehicles over airbag issue: Affected units, models, and everything to know

Subaru of America, Inc. recently warned owners about the recall for over 118,000 vehicles issued due to a problem with the airbag system. The vehicles affected by the problem may fail to deploy the airbags at certain times and pose risks of serious to fatal injuries during a crash, collision, or other similar accidents.

The voluntary recall by Subaru, announced earlier this week, only affects two popular vehicle models - the Outback and Legacy. Both of the vehicle models affected by this problem are from the model years 2020 to 2022.

The automaker said the vehicles were fitted with an Occupant Detection System (ODS), responsible for deploying the airbags. There could be problems with the ODS sensor on the system due to a printed circuit board that is damaged. It is thought that the supplier may have caused damage to the PCB during production, which could have led to cracks forming in certain capacitors.

The vehicles recalled, including the Subaru Outback and Legacy, may lead to injuries that vary from slight to serious (Image via Subaru)

During certain circumstances, the cracks may allow moisture to accumulate in the capacitor and result in a short circuit. The short circuit will not just disable the ODS but can also prevent the airbag from deploying in specific accidents, crashes, or collisions. An undeployed airbag during accidents may lead to the passengers experiencing either minor injuries or even death.

Everything to know about Subaru's Legacy and Outback vehicles recalled over airbag deployment issue

The Japanese automaker, Subaru, recently recalled nearly 118,723 vehicles from across the United States over an issue with airbag deployment. While there are possible dangers of harm that can vary from minor to serious, the car manufacturer has not been informed of any incidents or injuries that may be connected to the problem.

The issue with airbag deployment is limited to the Legacy and Outback cars from the model years 2020 to 2022. Both vehicle models have been popular among customers of different ages for the past few years. Except for the two models, there are no other vehicles from the manufacturer that are reported to have the same problem.

The cars impacted by the airbag deployment problem might indicate the issue with a lit SRS airbag system warning light. Additionally, the indicator showing the frontal airbag to be OFF will also illuminate. It would be best for owners to not drive the vehicles till they are fixed. However, in case of an emergency, driving them while maintaining due caution is strictly advised.

The Legacy and Outback vehicles being recalled are from the 2020-2022 model years (Image via Subaru)

While the remedy for the problem is still underway, Subaru has assured that owners of all affected vehicles will be eligible for a replacement of the potentially faulty ODS sensors on the front passenger seat. The replacement provided through authorized Subaru dealerships will be free to all owners of the recalled vehicles.

The automaker plans to send interim owner notifications by May 21, 2024. Another notification will be sent to the owners shortly after the fix is ready and has been delivered to dealerships nationwide. People who may have doubts related to the problem, or those with questions related to the remedy can contact Subaru's customer support at 1-844-373-6614.