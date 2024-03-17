Sydney Sweeney’s look for Immaculate movie premiere stuns the fans: “Omg ESPECTACULAR”

On March 15th, 2024, Sydney Sweeney attended the movie premiere of her upcoming movie Immaculate, which was held in Los Angeles. The Immaculate movie is scheduled for release on March 22nd, 2024.

For the promotional event, the actress pulled off a stunning Balmain outfit. Her stylish look for the premiere was appreciated by both her fans and other social media users. One of them even commented,

“Omg ESPECTACULAR”

One of Sydney's fans commented (Image via Instagram/@mollydickson)

The internet is replete with fan reactions praising Sydney Sweeney's style.

More details about Sydney Sweeney’s look for Immaculate movie premiere

Any time Sydney Sweeney steps out, it's bound to be an expression. Her impeccable taste in clothing is sure to turn heads, whether she's promoting the pantsless trend or honoring Hollywood greats with a dress. Also, her outfit from her most recent Immaculate movie premiere was probably the most experimental and creative one she has ever worn.

The Anything But You actor wowed in a backless sculptural top at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood for the Beyond Fest premiere of her new horror film. The elaborate white Balmain centerpiece wrapped Sweeney's waist and consisted of a floral arrangement kept tied together by two arms.

Wearing little more than the piece of art, she sported black wide-legged pants, complementing heels, and tiny diamond hoop earrings. To enhance her appearance, Sweeney applied dewy makeup, a shiny nude-pink lip, and a wet-hairstyle to her newly-grown blonde bob, with one tendril cascading down her forehead and gracing her eye.

The official Balmain Instagram page shared Sydney Sweeney’s latest look, the caption of which read,

“Captivated by @sydney_sweeney's ethereal beauty in look 43 from the #BALMAINFW24 collection for the premiere of her upcoming film "Immaculate" last night in Los Angeles. Adorned in a delicate array of blossoms, the star becomes a seamless extension of this floral masterpiece in monochromatic white, drawing specific attention to the house's unmatched savoir-faire.”

The outfit that Sydney Sweeney wore to the premiere of her film was the talk of social media and fans alike. Her top was praised by many as an artistic masterpiece, and she was even labeled "amazing" by some. Several online commenters praised Sydney's style, using adjectives like "wonderful" and "stunning."

More reactions from internet users (Image via Instagram/@balmain)

Netizens admired her complete look for the movie premiere (Image via Instagram/@mollydickson)

Another person stated that it was one of Sydney's most stunning looks to date. She looked very stunning, according to other online users. Her hairstyle and makeup were praised by a number of them. Another fan remarked,

“High fashion at its best”

Sweeney shed the fancy top and changed into a pristine white ribbed long-sleeve cardigan with exaggerated cuffs and elegant gold buttons for the afterparty. She matched the sweater with the same jeans and shoes, leaving the bottom half undone.

Sweeney maintained her stunning good looks while switching out her dangling earrings for oversized, ornate gold hoops.