Taco Bell x Crocs Mellow Slides: Where to buy, price, availability, and other details revealed

Taco Bell and Crocs are coming together for a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration as they unveil the new Mellow Slides. Presenting the iconic and comfortable footwear in a reimagined avatar, the new Mellow Slides inspire fans to "Live Más" (live more) with every step.

Designed with customer satisfaction in mind and a touch of modernity, the new Mellow Slides come in Taco Bell's signature colors - purple and black. Scheduled for a nationwide drop on June 28, the limited-edition footwear will be exclusively available on Crocs.com. The Mellow Slides will only be available for a limited time or till stock lasts.

The new Mellow Slides will be available nationwide starting June 28 (Image via Taco Bell)

Taco Bell X Crocs Mellow Slides priced at $60

Taco Bell and Crocs fans are witnessing a unique collaboration as the two brands come together for the launch of the new Mellow Slides, which will be available nationwide starting June 28.

Imprinted with the words "Live" and "Más" on each footbed, the new slides can be the perfect pick for a quick Taco Bell trip or a day at the beach with friends. With a design that enables one's feet to melt into the footbeds, the new Mellow Slides scream comfort.

As mentioned earlier, the new Mellow Slides will only be sold on Crocs.com. Priced at $60, fans can grab a pair of the trendy slides for a limited time after the launch on June 28.

Taco Bell reward members can also enjoy early access to the drop starting June 20. The early priority access will exclusively be available to Taco Bell reward members, who have already reached the "FIRE! Tier" status. An exclusive link to access the drop will be shared with them in the Taco Bell app inbox.

The new Crocs Mellow Slides scream comfort and style (Image via Taco Bell)

The two brands unveiled the new Mellow Slides through a joint press release on June 13, with Taylor Montgomery, the US Chief Marketing Officer of Taco Bell, quoting:

“Like Taco Bell, Crocs is all about tapping into culture and allowing their passionate fans to express themselves.”

Briefing fans about the collaboration with Taco Bell, Heidi Cooley, the Chief Marketing Officer added:

“This collaboration delivers on what both of our brands do best—listening to our fans and bringing their ideas to life in fun and unexpected ways.”

Founded back in March 1962, by Glen Bell, Taco Bell is one of the most popular fast-food restaurant chains serving American-Mexican cuisine. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the chain has over 7,000 stores spread across the globe.

Owned by Yum! Brands, the chain serves a wide range of Mexican-American foods throughout the day, including burritos, tacos, quesadillas, wraps, fries, snacks, desserts, beverages, and more.

