Taco Bueno The Real Bueno Deal: Items, availability, price, and other details explored

Tex-Mex food is the focus of fast food restaurant brand Taco Bueno. The company is currently offering the Real Bueno Deal to its loyal customers, who can choose from three fan-favorite menu items for just $6. However, interested parties can only take advantage of this offer while placing an online order.

Additionally, as this is only offered at Taco Bueno's participating restaurants, after ordering online, customers can visit these restaurants to pick up their order. This is an ongoing offer, but the restaurant hasn't yet disclosed the offer's last date.

Taco Bueno @tacobueno pic.twitter.com/i2M8jAxRSf We can’t air drop food…YET. But at least you can order your Real Bueno Deal (choose 3 for $6) online.

Taco Bueno is renowned for its Mexican cuisine. The business has previously offered incredible deals.

What all you can get with Taco Bueno's latest offer

The 3 for $6 Real Bueno Deal was offered previously as well. Taco Bueno offered the deal in June 2023 at select restaurants.

For a short period of time, they also offered Party Tacos or Party Burritos for just $1 apiece. The brand is now back again with the 3 for $6 Real Bueno Deal.

Taco Bueno @tacobueno pic.twitter.com/Y12nj63Q4P We don’t want to over-hype it….oh wait…yes we do. Try the Real Bueno Deal and choose 3 of your favorite items for ONLY $6.

The 3 for $6 Real Bueno Deal is applicable on a bean burrito, beef taco, beef muchaco, chips and guacamole, and chimichanga cheesecake. Customers can mix and match any three of selected menu items for $6 as part of the 3 for $6 Real Bueno Deal. The items included in the deal are as follows:

Beef Muchacho: It comes with a soft pita bread, which is topped with ground beef, diced tomato, refried beans, lettuce, and shredded cheese.

Beef Crispy Taco: This item features ground beef, chopped tomato, shredded lettuce, and a cheese mixture. These are then put together inside a flour tortilla or a crunchy corn shell.

Bean burrito: This is made with refried beans, cheddar cheese and chili sauce, that are folded up in a warm flour tortilla.

Chips and guacamole: This is pretty self-explanatory. It contains chips and a dip of guacamole.

Chimichanga Cheesecake: Cheesecake filling wrapped in a flour tortilla, fried, and sprinkled with powdered sugar makes this a delectable treat.

The company is currently offering another deal as well

Taco Bueno is a Mexican restaurant franchise which is well known for serving tacos, nachos, burritos, salad, quesadilla and other Mexican items. The company debuted their Chicken Taquitos with the new Hidden Valley Jalapeno Ranch on July 31, 2023.

The company's another current deal comes with the all-white meat chicken and Pepper Jack Cheese in the new Chicken Taquito, which are wrapped in a hand-rolled crispy corn tortilla. It is then served with a jalapeno ranch dip cup on the side.

Moreover, customers can also purchase individual chicken tacos for $2.69, and bundles of two and three tacos which cost $4.89 and $5.99, respectively.

In addition, the brand is also selling a Taquito Platter, which costs $9.99. It includes three Chicken Taquitos, one dip, rice, sour cream, beans, and guacamole. Furthermore, it is also providing a Taquito Combo, which costs $8.49 and comes with two Chicken Taquitos, a Chicken or Beef Taco, a small drink, and one dip.

These items will be available at the participating restaurants only for a short period of time. These deals are currently ongoing, but the end date hasn’t been declared yet.