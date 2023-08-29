THE NEW SIX's look for their latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "I'm screaming so loud"

THE NEW SIX will be featured in the September issue of W Korea, and the magazine took to Instagram to share some pictures from their photoshoot, giving a sneak peek into the members' fashion and beauty choices. The K-pop idols looked absolutely stunning in dark and edgy looks, exuding a mesmerizing mature aura for the magazine pictorial.

W Korea recently tapped into the rookie boy band as their third mini-album BOYHOOD saw great success. BOYHOOD quickly became their bestselling album, breaking their own records in first-day sales. The K-pop boy group also celebrated their one-year anniversary this year, having shown amazing growth as seen in their latest EP.

Fan reaction

Netizens swooned over THE NEW SIX members' stunning visuals, gushing over their beauty as well as their edgy fashion and beauty choices. The popular magazine has released two different sets of pictures as of now, with the members rocking uber-casual ensembles in one and slightly more formal outfits for the other.

Each member sported completely different looks, thus showcasing their individuality and highlighting each member's natural beauty. As Junhyeok isn't participating in promotional activities for health reasons as of now, the magazine pictorial features Kyungjun, Hwi, Sungjun, Taehun, and Hyunsoo.

THE NEW SIX looked stunning in completely different hairstyles for W Korea's September issue

THE NEW SIX members went with unique fashion and beauty choices that made each of them stand out while also best representing their personal style. Kyungjun, Hyunsoo, and Sungjun went with a wet look for their hairstyles, which gave their hair a super edgy look. While Kyungjun and Sunjun opted for a lightly tousled-up look, Hyunsoo went with a neater hairdo with his hair neatly parted down the middle.

Hwi brought in the intrigue with the creative use of bright red highlights around his bangs. He went with a stunning two-toned hair color for his bangs, keeping them blunt and brushed down to have them look extra edgy. Taehun went with a simpler hairstyle compared to the rest, flaunting his natural black hair in a messy yet chic look.

For their makeup, THE NEW SIX members went with a similar makeup look, with flawless dewy base that lent their skin a gorgeous glow. All five members rocked glossy lips in a sheer reddish tint, which added a pop of color to their lips without looking too intense. They kept their eye makeup quite minimal, simply lining their upper waterline to help define their natural eye shapes.

Fan reactions

Fan reactions

Fans absolutely loved THE NEW SIX members' looks, gushing over their beauty with several of them noting that they looked "cool" in the magazine pictorial. Along with that, an Instagram user jokingly exclaimed that the K-pop boy group members decided to end their fans with their stunning visuals and never let them resurrect.

THE NEW SIX has been keeping busy with the promotion of their third EP BOYHOOD, especially the title track Kick It 4 Now. The K-pop boy group dabbling into Y2K aesthetics for their stage performances has received much praise from their fans, with the members creating a sense of nostalgia with the creative usage of fashion and cinematography.