TWICE Nayeon's look for the Louis Vuitton event at Paris Fashion Week wins the internet: "She is the main event!"

TWICE Nayeon became the ambassador for Louis Vuitton in May 2023, and ever since, she has been a part of the luxury brand's events and campaigns. In the latest Paris Fashion Week, she gained a lot of attention for wearing Louis Vuitton at the luxury brand's event.

Nayeon made an appearance at the Louis Vuitton event, wearing a classy black and white jumper with a short black tennis skirt and knee-length leather boots. She styled it with a classic Louis Vuitton handbag and minimal makeup to go with the look.

Onces (the TWICE fandom name) were excited to see one of their favorite TWICE members showcase striking visuals and took to X to comment on the look.

Paris Fashion Week took place between February 26 and March 5. It was attended by many A-list K-pop celebrities, including NewJeans Hyein, Stray Kids Felix, and BLACKPINK Lisa, in addition to TWICE Nayeon.

Fans were in awe of TWICE Nayeon's look for Paris Fashion Week

TWICE's Nayeon turned heads at the Paris Fashion Week Louis Vuitton event, and her fans loved her look. She rocked a chic and cozy white and black sweater from the luxury brand, pairing it with an adorable black tennis skirt. The sweater had a cool upside-down triangle design in white, adding a stylish touch to her outfit.

TWICE's Nayeon showcased a chic and minimalistic style, pairing knee-length black leather boots with a classic Louis Vuitton handbag. Her look exuded elegance, emphasizing simplicity and class.

Nayeon opted for flowy and straight blonde hair, complemented by stylish braids on the sides. The overall ensemble highlighted a tasteful fashion sense, making a statement with a timeless and sophisticated appeal.

For makeup, she went with a hydrating and dewy base. She used a hydrating foundation and added some concealer to her high points. She added a thin liner to her eyes and some mascara to enhance her eyes and make them voluminous. She added a touch of light pink lip and cheek tint to add a dash of color to her face.

TWICE Nayeon received a lot of love from fans for her looks at the Louis Vuitton event during Paris Fashion Week. Fans couldn't help but shower her with positive compliments for her striking appearance.

Fans react to Nayeon's visuals (Image via SportsKeeda)

Nayeon from TWICE is making waves with her Louis Vuitton look, trending online for her stylish fashion choice. Fans are loving her trendsetting vibe, proving she's not just a K-pop star but also a fashion icon.