Wang Yibo's look for the Chanel Spring-Summer 2024 show wins the internet: "This Wang Yibo is for the history books"

Wang Yibo made a show-stopping appearance at the Chanel Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris on October 3, 2023. The Chinese actor looked dapper in a black-and-white ensemble and was reportedly the very first person in the world to don a piece from the SS24 Ready-to-Wear collection by the French fashion house.

The Untamed star has been a house ambassador for Chanel for quite some time, representing the brand since 2021. He also made a statement at the Chanel 2022/23 Métiers d'art show in Tokyo earlier this year, rocking an all-black ensemble that was edgier than his fashion choices for Paris Fashion Week.

Netizens couldn't help but gush over his mesmerizing visuals, as several of them noted that his look was one for the history books. For the Chanel show, Wang Yibo went with a black t-shirt paired with black flared pants, layering a white tweed jacket on top that beautifully complemented his platinum blonde hair.

In an interview with WWD, the multi-hyphenated star noted that he loved the fashion show set, further elaborating,

"Looking outside the windows, it’s like a painting. Collectively they look like still films. I like the clash of colors."

Furthermore, he stated that he would like to take some time to enjoy the beautiful architecture of Paris while also complimenting the world-renowned French red wine, calling it "very tasty."

Wang Yibo looked mesmerizing in platinum blonde hair at the Chanel SS24 show in Paris

While Wang Yibo's fashion choices were gorgeous, he took the opportunity to debut his brand new platinum blonde hair at the Chanel show in Paris. The hair looked stunning when paired with his black and white outfit, with the highly contrasting elements further elevating the overall look.

He rocked a minimalistic makeup look that allowed his new hair color to be the star of the show. Opting for a soft matte base, the Chinese actor flaunted his flawless skin at the Chanel event. Along with that, he went with subtle eye and lip makeup, going for a blush pink shade for his lips and lining his upper lash line to provide his eyes with some definition.

Wang Yibo kept his hair uber short for the fashion show, opting for a tousled-up look that added a hint of edginess to his simple hairdo. His hairstyle was effortless and lived-in, making it a great choice for spring and summer, thus pairing especially well with the pieces from Chanel's Spring-Summer 2024 collection.

Fans swooned over the Legend of Fei actor's stunning visuals, especially loving his "silver hair." Netizens noted that they couldn't stop staring at his pictures from the Chanel show in Paris, with an X user exclaiming that "it should be illegal for wang yibo to look so good."

Along with the Chinese actor, the fashion show also had BLACKPINK's Jennie, Usher, Penélope Cruz, Brie Larson, and Emilia Clarke in attendance. The star-studded event brought together some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, with the BLACKPINK member's appearance being the most anticipated of all for the Chanel SS24 show.