Wendy’s releases White Chocolate Strawberry Frosty: Price, where to get, and more

Wendy’s has recently announced the release of the new White Chocolate Strawberry Frosty in Canada. The new Frosty flavor carries on the legacy of the fan favorite and offers a delectable blend of the signature Vanilla Frosty and fruity strawberry puree. It is served with toppings of white chocolate shavings.

The new White Chocolate Strawberry Frosty has been available at participating locations across Canada starting as early as April 2. Guests nationwide can avail of the fruity treat at starting prices of over $2.09. The latest Frosty flavor can be ordered on Wendy’s mobile app or on the website, wendys.com.

The limited-time White Chocolate Strawberry Frosty starts at $2.09 (Image via Wendy’s)

It is not confirmed how long the new Frosty will be available, so fans are advised to try it out at the earliest. To get the most out of the seasonal treat, fans can join the rewards program today and get 200 bonus points and a 10-piece serving of nuggets on their first purchase. Readers must note that the 200 bonus points are equivalent to a free Frosty.

White Chocolate Strawberry Frosty joined the Wendy’s Canada menu on April 2

One of the most popular items on the menu, Wendy's Frosty, is now available in another exciting flavor called White Chocolate Strawberry Frosty. The seasonal flavor came right in time for the season of colors and has been blended with delicious strawberry and vanilla flavors. To complement the creamy texture of each bite, the Frosty treat is also topped with rich white chocolate shavings.

The seasonal treat targets the growing demand for elevated dessert experiences and can be perfect for pairing up with fries, nuggets, and even chicken sandwiches. Guests nationwide can grab the White Chocolate Strawberry Frosty at participating locations nationwide for a limited time. Like the other Frosty flavors in Canada, the fruity treat can be availed of in four sizes: junior ($2.09), regular ($2.89), medium ($3.69), and large ($4.49).

The limited-time White Chocolate Strawberry Frosty comes in four sizes (Image via Wendy’s)

A popular TikToker, @monaliisa314, tried out the new White Chocolate Strawberry Frosty on the launch day and reviewed it, saying:

"It tastes good! Honestly tastes like a strawberry sundae. The white chocolate shavings taste like crayons though."

Another food reviewer on Instagram, @skinny.2.fit, tried it out and commented:

"Well guess what...you're going to enjoy this...and with the amount of fake strawberry in this, it's essentially a fruit smoothie...and fruit smoothies are healthy."

Unlike the existing Frosty flavors, the new White Chocolate Strawberry Frosty is not confirmed to be making its way to other markets, including the United States. All is not lost for Wendy’s fans in the U.S. either, because stores have been offering a newly launched Orange Dreamsicle Frosty in the United States. The new Frosty flavor, launched last month, offers the nostalgic flavors of refreshing orange popsicles.