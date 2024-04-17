“What a man”: Fans cheer as David Beckham appears in Nespresso’s latest campaign

David Beckham has captivated the world once again, this time through a collaboration with Nespresso. On April 15, Beckham took to Instagram to share a video where he was seen tossing a Nespresso pod into his espresso machine. He captioned the video, "‘Warming up’ with a @nespresso."

This collaboration not only celebrates his football skills, but also his style and charm off the field, and left fans gushing. One took to the comments section of the post to write:

"What a man!!"

Fans cheer as David Beckham appears in the Nespresso’s latest campaign (Image via Instagram/@davidbeckham)

The campaign has been a success, evidenced by the enthusiastic reactions of fans online, who loved both his presence and the flair with which he engaged with the product.

In particular, his smile at the end of the promotional clip, drew comments such as "His smile in the end, this man is gorgeous."

Beckham officially joined hands with the brand sometime in November 2023, with Anna Lundstrom, the CEO of Nespresso saying:

"David Beckham has always had an unforgettable style, taste and passion for creating elevated experiences which are many of the qualities of Nespresso."

A look at David Beckham's collaboration with Nespresso

David Beckham reportedly signed a deal, worth more than £300 million, with Nespresso late last year. The deal involves Beckham sharing how he integrates Nespresso into his daily routine, whether for a moment of solitude or in a family gathering.

This personal touch not only enhances the brand's image but also deepens customer connection through relatable content.

Previously, when he signed the deal with the brand, Beckham told Evening Standard:

“I’ve always loved Nespresso coffee."

He further added:

“Whether I am having a quiet moment at home with my family or preparing myself for a business meeting, the variety of blends is great, it’s so simple to make, and every cup tastes incredible.”

When the ex-footballer signed the deal, Anna Lundstrom, CEO for Nespresso in the UK and ROI stated during the endorsement,

“We are delighted to be working with David to showcase his genuine love for the nation’s favourite drink and his journey of coffee discovery, as well as showing how even the routine coffee moments; with family, with friends, and ourselves, can make every day even more meaningful.”

David Beckham's journey integrates his lifestyle and daily habits. Through their partnership, Nespresso not only gains a global ambassador but also an authentic storyteller, bringing the brand into the homes and hearts of coffee lovers everywhere, and connecting deeply with Beckham fans worldwide. It shows Beckham's enduring love for coffee and Nespresso's commitment to celebrating those special coffee moments.

