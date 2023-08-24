Why did Publix cancel the Hurricane Cake? Move leaves customers dissatisfied

Publix recently announced that its popular hurricane cakes will no longer be available for purchase. As per official comments from the grocery store chain, the hurricane cakes were discontinued due to compliance issues. The chain believes that making or selling cookies or cakes "that would make light of a natural disaster" is against company policies.

Reports from FOX35 suggest that the said change may have been the result of the devastating Hurricane Ian, which caused over 150 deaths and damage of over $112 billion when it hit Southwest Florida last year in September. Considering the casualties and damage often left behind by hurricanes in Florida and other regions in the United States, hurricane cakes may not sit well with many.

The chain confirmed the discontinuation of the hurricane cakes through an official press statement, which read:

"Our associates make every effort to support our customers during weather events. Often times, this includes finding ways to delight them with their favorite Publix items as they prepare for uncertainty."

Informing customers and stores of the changes to the policies, the company informed on Twitter:

"It is our company policy to not produce bakery cakes that would make light of a natural disaster. We have sent communications to our stores reminding them of our policy. We regret if a store has not followed policy, and we are working to rectify the situation."

"Bring back the hurricane cakes" - Netizens react to Publix's announcement

Publix officially announced that it will no longer be selling hurricane cakes as they are against the company's policies. The cakes gained popularity at the Florida-based grocery chain's bakery over the last few years.

Often made either on cookies or with regular cakes, the hurricane cakes came decorated with bold and colorful icing, resembling the eye of a storm. The cakes either featured the name of a hurricane or other catchy quotes and were sold during the hurricane season every year.

Devastated by the news of the discontinuation, several netizens took to Twitter to either request the chain to bring the cakes back or to just vent about the recent announcement.

The discontinuation of the Publix hurricane cakes marks the end of an era for many, who may now have to turn to their local bakeries to make hurricane cakes for them.