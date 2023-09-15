Olive & June x Beats collaboration: Everything we know so far

On September 6, 2023, the Olive & June x Beats collaboration created an uproar in the beauty domain. With the tech brand Beats entering the beauty game, this collaboration will be the first-ever with one of the most well-acclaimed beauty brands - Olive & June.

The Olive & June x Beats collaboration range comprises press-on nails and metallic nail polishes matching the two new Beats Studio Buds + colorways.

This Olive & June x Beats collaboration commemorates the Beats Studio Buds+ along with Olive & June's new metallic shades: Cosmic Silver and Cosmic Pink. While launching the Olive & June x Beats collaboration on social media handles like Instagram, the caption read:

"Our @beatsbydre x @oliveandjune collection is now available. A new era of metallic manis inspired by the latest tech from beats. Link in bio to shop the limited edition polishes and press-ons!"

The metallic nail paints are available at the official websites for $9, while the press-on ones are valued at $10. Further, the Beats Studio Buds+ come with a price tag of $170.

Further details unfurled about the Olive & June x Beats collaboration

In the past, the tech brand Beats has already carved a niche in the technology field with its earbuds and over-ear headphones. Similarly, the beauty brand Olive & June has risen in popularity due to its expansive range of salon-worthy nail kits.

Olive & June's bestselling Mani System kits are easy to use, and the nail polish does not chip fast. One can customize the kit with varied shades, changing with the season or every new collaboration.

With the same goal, the Olive & June x Beats collaboration aims to bring the nail salon straight to the beauty seeker's home with musical entertainment. In an exclusive interview with Bazaar, Olive & June CEO Sarah Gibson Tuttle said:

"Music and manis are both transformative for your mood. For years, we have been talking to Beats about matching our manis to their headphones. We’re obsessed with colors, performance, and the overall user experience, so we knew we’d create something special together."

Check out some detailed snippets concerning the Olive & June x Beats collaboration and its products.

Olive & June metallic nail polishes and press-on nail styles

The metallic nail polishes from Olive & June comprise pink and silver metallic nail stains, worth a try for customizing, either metallic, French manicure, or full-nail makeover. The Olive & June x Beats collaboration includes five new press-on nail styles echoing the new Studio Buds + style statement.

Olive & June pink metallic nail polish. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Like all Olive & June items, the nail polishes and press-ons are '15-'free"—free from any 15 harmful common elements, including formaldehyde, acetone, sulfates, and parabens.

Olive & June silver metallic nail polish. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Further, these are animal cruelty-free and vegan. Thus, Olive & June press-on nails are crafted using 94% post-consumer recycled materials instead of virgin plastic.

Beats Studio Buds +

Aided with noise cancellation, spatial audio, and a 36-hour battery life, the Beats Studio Buds + headphones keep their promise of matching a beauty lover's mani. These wireless earbuds give a high-end, immersive listening experience, whether blasting November Rain, bingeing your favorite podcast, or answering calls.

Furthermore, these buds come with cutting-edge Android and Apple compatibility, making it easy to change-a-song, call a friend, or locate one when lost!

By not being too literal with detailed musical notations but instead catering to a visual interpretation, in the products of the Olive & June x Beats collaboration, one can witness abstract swirls and shapes similar to the sound waves and musical notes.

Interested beauty buyers can get this new collectible at Olive & June (retailing for $9 and $10) and a pair of Studio Buds + at Apple for $170.

Both labels are known for ingenious product design and dapper aesthetics, creating a union between tech and beauty that is worth not missing this fall.