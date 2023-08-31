What are ‘Doodle nails’? Everything to know about this manicure as Sabrina Carpenter takes the lead

On August 27, the iconic American Singer Sabrina Carpenter debuted her 'Doodle Nails' during her on-stage performance in Mexico City. Her on-stage performance was one of the parts of Taylor Swift's internet-breaking Eras Tour.

On her most extensive tour, Sabrina's nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, posted photos of the singer's freshly manicured nails that went perfectly for a pop sensation.

Carpenter wore coquette doodle nails that perfectly matched the attire and performance. Her fans went gaga over the beautiful-looking doodle nail art, and the social media handles are overflowing with praise.

Further details about Sabrina's ‘Doodle nails’

Primarily known as Aura Nails, Sabrina Carpenter's Doodle Nails fits the bill for a pop princess like her in the beauty domain.

This trend was initially wheeled by Dua Lipa wearing a Barbiecore Twist. Then it was followed by other prominent celebs like Madelyn Cline trying her nails with mismatched designs.

Megan Fox welcomed the manicure of a sweet cotton candy colorway, Emma Chamberlain curating her nails in an icy iteration, and Sydney Sweeney giving the manicures an edgy makeover with black and red polish.

The main take on the Aura nail manicure was more on the muted and neutral nail shades. But Carpenter's nail artist came up with some attractive twist, catering to cute-looking light-blue-hued doodles on top of a soft aura.

Detailing over Doodle nails

Each nail for manicure is mainly short-tipped, finely rounded, and mostly has a glossy-clear base coat. The ultra-faint center, where the light-hued pigment is done, creates an aura effect.

Each nail has its design, one with a big star, while the other has small gemstones and a filled-in heart. In contrast, some adorn a bow design with embedded gemstones and the rest with open hearts.

Overall, the manicure looks attractive and oozes with simplicility and fineness.

How to get these Doodle aura nails

The doodle nails with a faint aura effect are crafted with an airbrush, which is okay to be left for the nail pros.

To acquire an ingenious and eye-catching doodle aura nail, follow these simple steps:

Remove any nail shine with a nail paint remover for a clean canvas for the design.

Apply cuticle oil to all the nails and push back the cuticles gently. This is to soften them and make them more manageable on the nails.

The next crucial step is to clip and file the nails to give them the preferred length and form.

Prepare the eyeshadow color and nail polishes for the desired manicure. Select the ones coordinating with the nail polish hue.

Cover the nails with a gluey base layer to help the eyeshadow stick to the nails.

With a brush, dab the eyeshadow color into the nail center. This gluey base layer will assist in adhering to the nail exterior.

Slowly mix a more delicate hue of the selected color near the nail edges for a seamless and gradient impact.

Once done with the blending, cover the entire nail with a top coat. This will shield the nail art design and give it a shiny finish.

Make pretty designs on the nails using a thin brush and a coordinating nail polish tint. Allow them to dry thoroughly.

To guarantee the longevity of this nail design, apply an additional topcoat layer to plug everything together.

Conclude by applying gemstones or tiny rhinestones with nail glue to add an extra flash. This is to add a pop princess vibe to the nails.

Who does not want to be the cynosure, grabbing all the attention with an impressive manicure? And Sabrina Carpenter's trending Doodle Nails have all the reason to be one!

Sabrina's August 27 Mexico City concert has already proved to be happening, ruling the stage with her entire updo and finely manicured Doodle Nails.

With its simplicity and intricate doodles, following the faint aura effect as the base, a beauty enthusiast can also try this manicure for adorning their nails.