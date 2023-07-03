Apple AirPods is a gold standard when it comes to experiencing flawless audio from your iPhone. There are hundreds of earbuds and headphones available for the iOS device from premium brands like Apple's own Beats. However, thanks to the tech giant's seamless synchronization between its own devices, the audio quality from AirPods is unparalleled when connected to iPhones.

However, Apple offers iPhone users several Airpods across various form factors and price ranges. Determining which one you should go for may be tricky. For example, iPhone users can choose from in-ear AirPods to over-the-head AirPods Max.

Which is the best Apple AirPods for your iPhone?

First thing first, there's no one AirPods that fits all; every individual has a unique and specific audio preference. Hence it's difficult to say which is the best for your phone. It all boils down to individual preference when it comes to music listening.

However, if you are looking for the best AirPods in various generic categories, we have got you covered. Read ahead to know the best affordable, best battery, best overall, and best high-end AirPods.

Which is the best affordable AirPods?

AirPods (2nd generation) are the best pick for budget-conscious buyers. (Image via Apple)

The AirPods 2nd Gen, which is the entry-level offering from the brand, is the best affordable offering. The AirPods 2nd gen, launched for $199, is currently retailing at $129 and is the cheapest model. It also means it's missing most features like transparency mode, ANC, charging case, water resistance, and more. If you want to complete your Apple ecosystem on a budget and these features are not all that important, these AirPods are still a great offering in 2023.

Which is the best battery AirPods?

The 3rd gen AirPods starts at $179 in the US. (Image via Apple)

If you can afford to stretch your budget to $179, you can pick up the latest AirPods 3rd gen. These come with lightning or MagSafe charging case and offer up to six hours of playback on a single charge, compared to five hours on AirPods 2nd gen.

For the price, you also get features like Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking and sweat or water-resistant AirPods and a charging case. Thanks to an improved battery and charging case, the Apple AirPods 3rd generation offers a great battery backup to users.

Which is the best overall AirPods?

The AirPods Pro 2nd gen is the best in-ear AirPods from the brand. (Image via Apple)

If you are looking for the best AirPods that Apple has to offer, with all the bells and whistles available, you can't go wrong with the AirPods Pro. It offers everything the Apple AirPods 3rd gen has, including Adaptive Transparency and ANC. ANC is active noise cancellation, which reduces the ambient noise to improve the overall music listening or call audio.

Meanwhile, Adaptive Transparency uses an internal mic to let in selective outside noise, like someone talking to you, while reducing unwanted ambient noise. At $249, this is the best AirPods you can pick for your iPhone and the latest MacBooks you own.

Which is the best high-end AirPods?

AirPods Max is the only over-the-ear AirPods offering from Apple. (Image via Apple)

If you want the best of the best AirPods that Apple has to offer, the AirPods Max is the one. At $549, it is one of the most expensive accessories offered by Apple. It features an over-the-ear design made of premium material.

The AirPods Max offers all the bells and whistles like ANC, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, and more. It also offers up to 20 hours of music playback on a single charge. While all the other models in this list come with touch controls, the AirPods Max also features a dedicated noise control button and a Digital Crown for controls.

These are all the AirPods on offer by the Cupertino-based tech giant. If you are confused about which one is right for you, determine your requirements and invest accordingly.

If you are a basic user, the Apple AirPods 2nd gen is still commendable. Whereas if you are an audiophile who needs more control over their listening experience, pick the Apple AirPods 3rd gen or the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd gen as per your budget. Lastly, the AirPods Max is for those who need a heavy-duty model for music creation, gaming, or longer listening time.

