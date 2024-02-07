Paula’s Choice exfoliant review: Where to buy, price, and more details about the skin perfecting AHA liquid

The latest Paula’s Choice exfoliant has taken the beauty world by storm. Officially launched on January 2, 2024, this gentle leave-on exfoliant is enriched with mandelic and lactic acid. It takes care of clogged pores and wrinkles in no time while also brightening and evening out skin tone.

Exfoliating is the key to radiant and smooth skin, and Paula's Choice exfoliant's fluid, lightweight texture makes it excellent for this purpose. It is quickly absorbed by the skin and effectively unclogs and reduces pores. The alpha-hydroxy acid in its formula sloughs off dead layers of skin and is extremely safe for the skin.

Best for oily and acne-prone skin, Paula’s Choice exfoliant is infused with 6 percent mandelic acid and 2 percent lactic acid. It’s priced at $37 and is available at Sephora and on the product website.

Paula’s Choice Exfoliant: Key Ingredients Explored

It’s good to exfoliate one’s face about once a week with an AHA treatment formulated with acids. The latest Paula's Choice exfoliator is quickly gaining popularity. It contains the following super ingredients:

Mandelic acid

Like the other alpha-hydroxy acids, mandelic acid is a potent exfoliating acid that removes dead cells from the surface of the skin. It is derived from bitter almonds and has a bigger molecular size than other AHAs like glycolic or lactic acid. Paula's Choice 6% mandelic acid exfoliant is not only a gentle exfoliator; its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties make it perfect for sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Although mandelic acid is regarded as the finest AHA option for sensitive skin, it may not be suitable for all skin types. As a rule, one should perform a patch test to check it out, start with a lower concentration of the acid, or use it less frequently to minimize the risk of a reaction.

Effect of Paula's Choice exfoliant (image via Paula's Choice)

Lactic acid

Lactic acid offers hydration for the skin and also helps keep the skin moisturized. It fades sun spots and helps to erase fine lines and wrinkles. It is mild on the skin but very effective.

Yarrow root extract

Paula's Choice exfoliant not only comprises resurfacing agents such as mandelic and lactic acid but also yarrow root extract, which has both a soothing and anti-inflammatory action.

Yarrow extract strengthens the barrier function of the skin and enhances normal cell regeneration. It also has a blend of antioxidants because the goal behind this exfoliant is to not only remove the current imperfections but even the future ones as well.

Antioxidants

The skin is protected against resulting oxidative stress and free radicals by three antioxidants: cherry blossom, Chinese strawberry, and chocolate vine. It is also relatively unscented, like all the products from this brand. Synthetic fragrance is less than one percent in Paula’s Choice exfoliant. It should be noted that the blend of acids does have a mildly unpleasant smell.

Living up to the hype

While the brand prescribes the application of the product once or twice a day, this frequency may be excessive. Some consumers are happy with using it twice each week. Compared to other exfoliating toners with glycolic acid, Paula’s Choice exfoliant, with its mandelic acid and lactic acid components, offers superior exfoliation but is gentler on the skin and less likely to cause sensitivity and irritation.

In fact, it is even lighter than the earlier Paula’s Choice exfoliant, the original 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, and has a water-like texture. The exfoliator feels like a toner more than an exfoliator. You can either soak a cotton pad or instead just pour some onto the palms and then pat it onto the skin. Cotton pads soak up a lot of product, which is a waste as the bottle is rather small.

Powered by AHAs, Paula’s Choice exfoliant micro-exfoliates the upper layer of the skin. It addresses concerns such as coarse texture, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and blemishes. It is very gentle and simple to apply, and it can be easily made a part of one’s skincare regimen. Do keep in mind, though, that this product does not offer a quick fix or overnight change. Leave-on exfoliants take a few weeks of regular use before results are visible.

How many times should one apply this exfoliant? Other key points to remember

If one has just started using liquid exfoliants, it’s wise to start out slowly. Build up tolerance for it gradually, and then increase the frequency. Start with 2 to 3 times a week, and if you don't use any other acids, gradually use it twice a day. Here are a few other important points that one should follow:

In case one uses skin products with vitamin C in them, it’s best not to use AHA at the same time since both have different pH environments.

It’s best to use this exfoliator at night.

Paula’s Choice exfoliant is absorbed quickly by the skin and users have not reported any tingling or redness. However gentle the formula of this product might be, a broad-spectrum sunscreen has to be used while using exfoliating toners.

The lactic acid is bonded with arginine, an amino acid. For those who get worried on seeing the word ‘acid’ on a skin care product, the new formula of Paula's Choice exfoliant controls the acid load the skin gets, which is why there is no stinging or burning sensation even for those whose skin may usually react to AHAs.

The label does state that this liquid AHA exfoliating product increases sensitivity to sunlight which means that sunscreen should be applied.

The packaging of Paula’s Choice exfoliant

The round gray bottle of Paula’s Choice exfoliant is easy to open, and a few shakes provide enough product for the entire face. It’s easy to seal once done, and when the bottle is over, it can be recycled to earn redeemable points.

This skincare product comes in two sizes: a full bottle, which contains three ounces, and a travel size, which is one ounce. It’s made with clean ingredients, doesn’t contain parabens or phthalates, and is cruelty-free.

Users of Paula's Choice exfoliant report seeing visible results within a week of use, including a change in skin texture. A few felt a slight tingle on application, which disappeared within a couple of days of use.

This product doesn’t cause any irritation or redness, reduces pore size, and greatly reduces hyperpigmentation spots.