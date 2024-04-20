6 Best shampoos for active people to remove sweat from hair

Active individuals know how crucial it is to remove sweat from hair and there is no option than using shampoo. Sweat can leave hair greasy, limp, and sometimes even smelly. This condition impacts both the health and appearance of hair.

Sweat-removing shampoos wash, repair, and protect hair from environmental factors such as dust. For those frequently hitting the tracks or the gym, opting for the right shampoo is essential to maintaining healthy hair.

Shampoos to refresh sweaty hair for active individuals

There are several shampoo brands in the market that cater to the needs of active individuals. However, it is important to find a shampoo that can effectively remove sweat from hair without eliminating natural oils. Here is a list of shampoos that one can consider for those who lead a sporty lifestyle:

Maple Holistic Tea Tree Shampoo

DevaCurl No Poo Decadence

Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo

R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste

Fekkai Apple Cider Shampoo

Pura D’or Advanced Therapy Shampoo

1) Maple Holistic Tea Tree Shampoo

Maple holistic tea tree shampoo (Image via Walmart)

Maple Holistic Shampoo has tea tree oil in it, which is known for naturally eliminating germs and fungi. This product is a good choice for people who deal with itchy scalps, dandruff, or even lice. It won't hurt or dry out hair because it doesn't have any sulfates or allergens in it, as stated on the brand's website.

This shampoo also claims to make hair silky, lustrous, and gives off a pleasant fragrance.

Price on Walmart: $11.95

2) DevaCurl No Poo Decadence shampoo

DevaCurl No Poo Decadence shampoo (Image via Walmart)

DevaCurl No Poo Decadence moisturizes and feeds curly hair without the damage that cleansers and sulphates cause. Its formula consists of vitamin-rich Chufa Milk and protein-rich quinoa, which help shape curls and reduce frizz.

According to the brand's website, there are no lathering agents in this shampoo. Moreover, it ensures that hair's natural oils are kept intact, which makes the skin and hair healthier over time.

Price on Walmart: $28.23

3) Neutrogena anti-residue shampoo

Shampoos to clear sweat: Neutrogena Anti-Residue Gentle Clarifying Shampoo (Image via Walmart)

As the brand suggests, Neutrogena's Anti-Residue Shampoo can be used once a week to clean hair thoroughly to get rid of product buildup and sweat. It works for all hair types, even those with oily roots. The shampoo's gentle formulation ensures it cleans without stripping hair, leaving them soft and refreshed.

Price on Walmart: $110

4) R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste

Shampoos to clear sweat: R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste (Image via Walmart)

R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste offers a novel approach to managing sweat and oil between washes, as stated on the brand's website. It comes in paste form that enables targeted application, absorbing excess oil effectively. When rubbed, the paste turns powdery and blends easily into the scalp. Thus, it helps in volumizing hair and offering a clean, textured look. This product is especially useful for quick touch-ups after a workout.

Price on Walmart: $26.21

5) Fekkai apple cider shampoo

Shampoos to clear sweat: Fekkai apple cider shampoo (Image via Walmart)

Fekkai’s Apple Cider Shampoo is known for removing chemical residues and product buildup, providing a deep clean that’s particularly beneficial for runners. As per the brand's description, this shampoo features a refreshing apple and pear scent. Its gel formula lathers well for a deep cleanse, leaving hair shiny and soft.

Price for Walmart: $59.97

6) Pura D’or advanced therapy shampoo

Shampoos to clear sweat: Pura D’or advanced therapy shampoo (Image via Walmart)

Pura D’or Advanced Therapy Shampoo is crafted to restore strength to damaged or thinning hair. Its rich formula contains aloe vera and amino acids, known for their hair health benefits.

As the brand claims, one may notice a significant improvement in hair thickness and strength after regular use. This shampoo's nourishing properties make it a smart choice for those dealing with hair problems due to environmental stresses or frequent washing.

Price on Walmart: $29.90

Every product on this list has special advantages and meets a variety of purposes, from deep cleansing to nurturing delicate hair. Active individuals can maintain strong, resilient hair that is ready to take on any challenge. All they have to do is select a shampoo that is compatible with their hair type and solve their issues.