4 skincare products to avail from Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha's Sweet July Skin brand

Ayesha Curry, the wife of basketball player Stephen Curry, launched her brand Sweet July, establishing her Jamaican roots within the skincare industry. On July 11, 2023, Ayesha introduced the brand with three skincare products based on natural ingredients.

Since then, the brand has expanded its product line with more lifestyle items like apparel, decor, cookbooks, etc. Reflecting on the launch of the brand, Ayesha mentioned in the press release,

"Throughout my life, I've learned a lot about skincare and the natural benefits derived from superfoods like papaya and guava from my mother and grandmother.In pairing those ingredients with proven actives, we've developed a skincare experience that is great for your skin but also truly enjoyable. I'm excited to share a little bit of my Jamaican culture with everyone through these products."

With sleek and simple containers, the Sweet July lineup features ingredients such as guava, green tea, papaya, and soursop, delivering a refreshing and nourishing skincare regimen.

Some of the best skincare products from Ayesha Curry's Sweet July

Finding the best products from the brand might be a little overwhelming. To simplify the selection process, Team Sportskeeda has cherry-picked some of the products from Sweet July-

Irie Power Face Oil

Pava Toner

Pava Exfoliating Cleanser

Soursop Vitamin C Serum

1) Sweet July Irie Power Face Oil

One of the award-winning products from the Sweet July brand, the Irie Power Face Oil, is named after the Jamaican phrase 'Everything Irie,' which means all is well.

The product's key ingredients are salicylic acid, neem seed, and turmeric root, working on skin nourishment and a healthy glow. The amalgamation of Omega 3 fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants helps the skin fight inflammation.

How to apply?

One can begin by applying the oil to the palm and rubbing it to spread the product on the hands properly. The best way to apply the product is to press it on the face rather than rubbing or massaging. However, eyes and lips should be avoided.

Price: $60 (New Beauty, Thirteen Lune, Official Website)

2) Sweet July Pava Toner

The Pava toner is claimed to offer skin treatment benefits. It combines guava, glycolic acid, and papaya to deliver effective results.

Papaya aids the skin with its soothing effects and augments the skin texture. Guava extract is filled with antioxidants, which help the skin fight against the harsh environment and slower aging. Glycolic acid works as a natural hydration booster while exfoliating and cleaning the pores.

How to apply?

The application process is quite simple. One can sweep the face and neck area with a cotton ball soaked with the product.

Price: $32 (Amazon, Nordstrom)

3) Sweet July Pava Exfoliating Cleanser

The Pava Exfoliating Cleanser helps in deep exfoliation and the brand claims that it does not cause dullness or damage to the skin. Papaya is the key ingredient of the product that helps to exfoliate the skin gently, leaving soothing and smoothing effects.

Lycee seed is another main ingredient of the exfoliator that works as a biodegradable exfoliant. Along with them, guava extract provides antioxidants for the skin.

How to apply?

The exfoliator must be applied to damp skin, and a mild massage can work pretty well for exfoliation. However, it should be avoided in the eye area and is good for regular use.

Price: $39 (Amazon, Nordstrom)

4) Sweet July Soursop Vitamin C Serum

The Vitamin C serum features soursop extract, known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Additionally, it contains 3-O ethyl ascorbic acid, providing anti-aging benefits.

Ferulic acid is another crucial ingredient in this product, which improves skin tone and texture. The inclusion of green tea extract hydrates the skin properly.

How to apply?

The product should be applied to dry skin after cleansing and spread over the face and neck. After applying the serum, it should be followed by moisturizer or sunscreen.

Price: $65 (Sweet July, Amazon)

All the skincare products are available in the Sweet Beauty store. The serum, toner, exfoliator, and oil are some of the best-selling products from the brand, while it also sells skincare accessories.

