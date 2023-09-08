Starbucks Baked Apple Croissant: Ingredients, availability, and other details explored

In the final week of August, Starbucks announced that it would bring back its infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte this Fall season to mark the occasion. Aside from that, the company recently revealed that it will return with some incredible baked goods. With the addition of the new Baked Apple Croissant and the comeback of the Owl Cake Pop and Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, it has expanded its bakery menu to include the cozy flavors of autumn.

Participating shops across the country may now have these seasonal bakery lineups, but the availability will be only until Fall 2023 or until supplies last. However, the brand is yet to disclose the costs of these items.

Starbucks' Baked Apple Croissant will be available as long as the Fall season lasts

The product's here for a limited time only. (Image via Starbucks)

As mentioned earlier, the Baked Apple Croissant has been added to the coffeehouse's seasonal menu of baked goods as a sweet yet savory choice that customers may enjoy this Fall. Thanks to the apple filling wrapping around the croissant's distinctive layers, every bite offers the perfect amount of crunchy pastry and sweetness. The cup-style croissant is sprinkled with sugar before baking to perfection, offering a hint of additional sugary texture.

The Baked Apple Croissant has 230 calories, 31 grams of carbohydrates, 5 grams of saturated fat, 9 grams of fat, 11 grams of sugar, 290 milligrams of sodium, and 4 grams of protein. Additionally, when ordering on their official website, it is offered in both warmed and non-warmed choices.

The Baked Apple Croissant is now available at participating locations among several of the company's returning seasonal Fall baked items, although it will only be around for a short time.

Other food items offered by Starbucks to welcome Fall 2023

There are other products of the company as well (Image via Starbucks)

Besides the Baked Apple Croissant, two additional items are returning for the Fall season.

Owl Cake Pop: This item comprises of vanilla cake that is combined with buttercream. It is then dipped in purple chocolate frosting and embellished with an owl-face pattern.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin: A pumpkin spice-flavored muffin with a sweet cream cheese filling, it is garnished with chopped, spiced pumpkin seeds.

Although added in the coffehouse's menu to welcome Fall 2023, these two bakery items will be available for a limited time, i.e., until the season lasts.

More about the company

The franchise is very popular for its coffee. (Image via Getty Images)

As per the brand's official website, its journey started in 1971 on the cobblestone sidewalks of Seattle's famed Pike Place Market. It was in this location that the company's first shop was launched, providing customers with freshly roasted coffee beans, tea, and spices from all over the world to take home. The website also stated that it currently is the biggest network of coffee shops in the world.

The corporation has been operating more than 35,711 locations as of November 2022, with 15,873 outlets being in the United States. Moreover, the brand is famous for selling handcrafted beverages like hot and iced espresso beverages, fresh-brewed coffee, and frappuccino coffee.

The company is also famous for selling non-coffee blended beverages, such as Starbucks refreshers, smoothies, and Tazo teas. In addition to selling drinks, Starbucks also sell items, including the Verismo System, coffee and tea preparation supplies, cups and accessories, packaged goods, books, music, and gifts.