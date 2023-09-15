What Are Cashmere nails? Everything you need to know about these velvet manicures

Cashmere nails are a neutral, elegant spin on velvet manicures, as they are as luxe as they sound. For beauty enthusiasts - all they have to do is let the word 'cashmere' ring in their ears, instantly triggering the thought of the fabric cashmere's luxurious coziness.

And, none could be better than the trending cashmere nail, the better-sculpted velvet manicures.

This latest manicure fad, cashmere nail, comes in beige or neutral velvet nail stains—the perfect way to coordinate with any beauty seeker's cozy attire. Defining this luxe manicure, a Nailing Hollywood artist, San Sung Kim, clarified:

"It is a perfect way to match with your cozier fabrics as the new season approaches. The look is elegant and pretty. Although minimalistic, the velvet effect adds an interesting layer to a normally understated color."

Further details on the trending luxe Cashmere nails are unveiled

This fall, 2023's trending cashmere nails are a neutral-hued color with dreamy glitter or magnetic gloss, mirroring the soothing look of cashmere material. These manicures are multi-dimensional and delightful to look at.

And this nail art looks fantastic on all nail shapes and sizes.

Social media drives Cashmere nails popularity

These magnetic nail stains and reflecting glitters became super popular recently as beauty seekers started rummaging new means to make the polish look even more mystical, like with cat's eye, velvet, and magnetic French manicures.

In short, cashmere nail is the latest iteration of the trend.

As usual, social media, like TikTok and Instagram, is a significant platform wheeling every beauty trend. And Cashmere nails are no exception. Related to the same, the Nail INC CEO and founder, Thea Green, defined:

"As is now the new normal, trends like this are driven by social media like TikTok and Instagram. The trends move quickly, [but] there's no sign of the 'all that shimmers' trend stopping—we're in a glazed, glossy era with plenty of texture, and cashmere nails [are] a continuation of this."

Thea continued, stating:

"Cashmere nails are an amped-up offshoot of the glazed donut, lip gloss, and chrome nail trends, with a shade-shifting element. It's the next stage in our obsession with all things glazed and shimmery."

Putting on some Cashmere nails

Making cashmere nails work for a beauty lover is about seeking the right beige or neutral nail polish shade for the skin tone. Understanding the skin color undertone is the best mode in finding the right neutral shade.

The trend is loosely based on beige tones; a beauty buff can customize it to suit their picks best. Thus, one must search for a nail stain from a similar color family as the skin tone, whether neutral, warm, or olive.

Getting this DIY manicure look

Doing a cashmere nail as part of a do-it-yourself manicure is easy. Follow the simple steps to get this trending nail art.

Clean the nails and the cuticles before initiating the process.

Safeguard the nails by layering the manis with a base coat. This also creates a satiny surface.

Follow up with a single thick beige or neutral velvet nail polish coat.

Shift the glitter into the desired place using a magnet to make the nails shinier. In contrast, using regular nail paint, one has to work fast with the magnet before it dries thoroughly.

Conclude the manicure with a single layer of top coat for added brightness and long-lasting wear.

Creating beautiful cashmere nail art is streamlined by using the correct polish. The newest trend in manicures is to have the nails stained a beige or neutral velvety color, miming the effect of cashmere fabric.

These on-trend nail art techniques can help any fashionista seem put together even while dressed.