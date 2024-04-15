What are the best-selling products of Kobe Bryant's athlete body-care brand Art of Sport?

In the realm of athletes' skincare, Art of Sport is a prominent name. Mostly known as Kobe Bryant's skincare brand, AOS has garnered appreciation from professional athletes.

In 2018, the brand was founded by Matthias Metternich and Brian Lee. Bryant joined them as a founding partner and played the role of the business advisor and storyteller.

Art of Sport has catered to an assortment of sports professionals since its inception and stood out as a distinctive brand due to its practical approaches. The scientists behind the formulations, comprising Dr. Shekhar Mitra and Dr. Laurence Dryer, reportedly focus on natural elements like Matcha, Arrowroot, green tea, and more, for the skincare range.

The brand introduced skincare products like body and hair wash, deodorant, antiperspirant, body bar, sunscreen lotion, and more during its launch. In the press release, the founders declared that they discarded celebrity promotions and created connections with real athletes to build authenticity.

What are the top-selling products of the Art of Sports brand?

Art of Sports garners an assortment of skincare products. The 2-in-1 body wash and shampoo is one of the best-selling products of the brand, gathering eyeballs. The deodorant and anti-perspiring products are other sought-after products from AOS.

The best products from Art of Sport are:

1) AOS Deodorant

AOS deodorant (Image via Amazon)

The AOS Deodorant is one of the best-selling products by the brand and reportedly has no aluminum. The inclusion of arrowroot powder and green tea extract allegedly makes it feel mild on sensitive skin. This gel-based product lasts a long time and keeps the skin hydrated.

Price: $23.99 (Amazon)

2) AOS Antiperspirant

AOS antiperspirant (Image via Amazon)

The AOS Antiperspirant is another top-selling product from the brand, promising to lower sweat with its unique formulation. Crafted with Tea Tree soap and sandalwood, it offers to balance hydration while leaving behind a soothing fragrance.

Price: $22 (Amazon)

3) AOS Body Wash and Shampoo

AOS Body Wash and Shampoo (Image via Amazon)

Crafted with activated charcoal, this body wash and shampoo is mostly renowned for its alleged deep cleansing properties without hurting the skin. It removes dirt and oil from pores. The exclusion of paraben could make the product a skin-friendly one.

Price: $33.99 (Amazon)

More about the Art of Sports

In 2021, Amazon awarded the brand an award for the category of best-selling products, creating a huge buzz in the sports skincare realm. With its authentic ingredients and affordable price, the brand has expanded its business to several USA locations.

The CEO of Art of Sport, Matthias Metternich, introduced the brand in the press release as follows,

"Everything from what athletes wear and consume to how they recover has continued to evolve.We didn't see anyone transferring that same level of innovation and consideration into what athletes apply on their skin."

The press release continued,

"By working with the best scientists and best athletes, we've created body and skincare products that can keep up with the performance needs of athletes at all levels."

In the same press release, the icon Kobe Bryant said,

"An athlete, at any level, is always focused on how to improve. With Art of Sport, the goal is simple – provide innovative body care products designed for sports performance... to develop products that allow athletes to stay focused on competition."

During the launch in 2018, the brand introduced several other products like sunscreen lotions, scrubbing soap, and scents, which are unavailable for purchase as of this writing. The brand retails all its products via Amazon.

