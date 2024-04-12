What is Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia's skincare and makeup routine? Product details explored

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, has been making waves for her impeccable sense of style and beauty. Known for her radiant complexion and effortless makeup looks, Natalia has garnered attention for her skincare and makeup routine, which combines luxury products with effective techniques.

Natalia Bryant, born on January 19, 2003, is the daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant. Despite growing up in the spotlight, Natalia has carved her path, recently signing with IMG Models and attending the University of Southern California.

Alongside her academic pursuits and modeling career, Natalia Bryant maintains a keen interest in skincare and makeup, showcasing her expertise through her daily routine.

What is Natalia Bryant's skincare and makeup routine like?

Natalia Bryant is 21 years old and understands the importance of a consistent makeup routine so that her makeup look is flawless. In a video interview with Vogue, she revealed her step-by-step skincare and makeup routine.

The first step in Natalia Bryant's skincare regimen involves thoroughly cleansing and moisturizing so that she can achieve an even-toned completion. After washing her face, she uses gua sha & face rollers, which are facial tools meant to improve blood circulation. Hence, they reduce puffiness and bring about a lifted skin look.

To restore damage caused by eyelash extensions, Natalia uses the Velour Lash Serum. It's a product created specifically to boost growth and retention, ensuring that original lashes remain lush or voluminous.

To ensure that harmful UV rays don't harm her skin, she swears by Supergoop's unseen sunscreen and uses it consistently.

"I am very strict about my routine, every morning I make sure I wash my face. And every time I go out or have an event or I do my makeup. I have to go home and take a shower and wash my face, take all my makeup off."

Her makeup is geared towards achieving a fresh, dewy complexion with a focus on her eyes. She begins by using Chanel's sheer and lightweight skin tint that gives the illusion of flawless naked skin.

She moves on to applying undereye concealer for the brightened effect. She then uses some bronzer and blushes to bring some color and dimension to her face. Next comes her eye makeup routine, where she starts with filling in and brushing her eyebrows, applying eyeliner, and finishing it off by curling her eyelashes and applying mascara.

The last step of her makeup routine is her lips She uses a brown lip liner by Charlotte Tilbury and tops it off with some lip gloss by Rihanna's Fenty Beauty.

1) Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 40 PA +++ ($38 for 50 ml)

This scent-free invisible sunscreen from Supergoop! doubles as a primer, giving broad-spectrum protection. It contains ingredients like meadowfoam seed complex and red algae, among other hydrating ingredients. The brand also claims that the product can prevent blue light damage, like fine lines and dullness.

2) Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Foxy Brown ($26)

This smudge-proof lip liner from Charlotte Tilbury has a velvety texture that glides on the lips for a seamless look. The product features waterproof ingredients that prevent feathering and lasts up to almost six hours.

3) Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer ($21)

Fenty Beauty's gloss features a shiny look while also being nourishing and hydrating on the lips. The product comes in 11 different universal shades with a non-sticky formula and peach vanilla scent.

4) Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint ($70)

With microfluidic technology infusing 75% water into its composition for a cooling application plus up to eight hours of hydration, this innovative foundation does a lot. It also contains tamarind seed extract that improves the glow on your face making you look energized.

Natalia Bryant's skincare makeup routine is an easy-to-follow routine for those looking to emulate the same.