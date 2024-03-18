What are Clarifying shampoos and how often should one use it?

Clarifying shampoos are gaining much attention lately. This shampoo entered the world of haircare in recent years as a direct consequence of busy lifestyles, increasing pollution, and the usage of hair styling products in the contemporary world.

You shouldn't confuse an abrasive clarifying shampoo with your ordinary hair wash since it cleans better than your average shampoo.

Multiple brands, like Kerastase, Moroccan Oil, Ouai, and others, sell this specialized shampoo.

What are Clarifying Shampoos?

A clarifying shampoo is an advanced form of hair wash targeted to eliminate stubborn buildup from the scalp and hair. These shampoos are designed to eliminate the buildup of impurities, such as product residue, minerals from hard water, chlorine from pools, and other pollutants.

This differs from the intended use of conventional shampoos, which are used to shampoo the hair daily. Because of these deposits, your hair could become unmanageable, dull, heavy, and greasy.

How to use it?

1) Use a shampoo with clarifying properties once every seven days (or more often if needed) to keep your hair clean and healthy. It is important to exercise moderation due to its potency.

2) The second part of the process is wetting your hair thoroughly and then applying shampoo. Massage your scalp with the shampoo.

3) Ensure that you rinse well.

4) Lastly, always use a moisturizing product or rich conditioner afterwards to restore moisture.

Should you try a clarifying shampoo? ‍

A clarifying shampoo can turn back the hands of time on damaged hair caused by the monsoon's increased humidity and the regular use of hairstyle products. On the other hand, this shampoo can remove pigments and hasten the fading of hair color, so those who have decided to get a new dye job may want to put it on hold for a bit.

Similarly, if your hair easily becomes dry, you should only use it when required. The time between uses can range from two weeks to one month for all other hair types.

Benefits of Clarifying Shampoo

1) One benefit of clarifying shampoos is their exceptional ability to remove product deposits, such as those left by hairspray, gels, mousses, and other stick-to-hair styling supplies.

2) After washing with this detox shampoo, the hair will seem cleaner and more natural because all the buildup of the product has been washed out.

3) It eliminates the greenish hue that occurs due to chlorine exposure. This haircare product is beneficial for people who swim regularly and are exposed to chlorinated water.

Drawbacks

1) If you utilize clarifying shampoo often, it's likely that the hair color will begin to fade quicker than usual.

2) The hair's natural oils can be stripped away by clarifying shampoos too often, resulting in dry hair.

Hair Type Considerations

Applying clarifying shampoo once every month or two is recommended for hair that is damaged or curly.

If you use products that contain silicone, you should clarify your hair once every few weeks or once more every month.

Brands offering Clarifying shampoos

Interested readers can check out these brands offering clarifying shampoos:

1) Anomaly Clarifying Shampoo for Deep Cleanse with Charcoal & Eucalyptus (USD 5.99 for 325ml)

2) Olaplex No. 4c Bond Maintainance Clarifying Shampoo (USD 30 for 250ml)

3) OUAI Detox Shampoo (USD 32 for 300ml)

4) Bumble and bumble Sunday Shampoo (USD 34 for 250ml)

5) K18 Biomimetic Hairscience PEPTIDE PREP™ Clarifying Detox Shampoo (USD 38 for 250ml)

Use clarifying shampoos strategically to clean your hair without damaging it and to keep your hair healthy.