What is a clay mask? Types, benefits, and products explored

While using clay masks is totally optional, this underrated multitasker can boost a skincare regimen. A face mask made with cosmetic clay cleanses, calms the skin, brightens complexion, and revives skin texture in a single step. With these many skincare benefits in one product, adding clay to a beauty routine is a win-win for all skin types.

But while suitable for all skin types, oily and acne-prone skin benefits the most from using clay on the skin. Its detoxifying abilities absorb excess oil and decongest pores, helping fight acne.

In this article, we’ll outline the reasons why grabbing a clay mask ASAP can benefit the skin and which types of clay to choose for every skin type.

What is a clay mask?

A cosmetic clay used in a face mask is made with types of clay found in soil, sediment, and volcanic ash. It’s been used for centuries and was valued as a beauty ingredient for its healing properties. All thanks to its trace minerals, including iron, magnesium, and calcium, which help the skin in many ways.

Types and benefits of clay masks

Clay masks have one signature ingredient—clay. But there are different types of clays used in making facial masks and each plays a role in how a mask benefits specific skin conditions and types.

Kaolin clay

Kaolin clay is naturally bright white, although a variety of pink, red, yellow, and brown hues are also available. Exceptionally mild compared to other clays, it’s an excellent choice for sensitive and dry skin types. It’s great for absorbing oils and dirt without causing redness or irritation.

Bentonite clay

Coming from aged volcanic ash, bentonite clay is a crowd-pleaser for its cool and smooth texture when applied as a mask. It works like a sponge, making it the best type to absorb dirt and sebum for oily skin types.

Rhassoul clay

This type of clay face mask from Morocco’s Atlas Mountains has a beautiful reddish-brown hue. It works wonders for mature and sensitive skin types. While smooth on the skin, it has a subtle grainy texture that’s best for exfoliation.

Sea clay

Also known as French green clay, it’s similar to bentonite in binding oils and dirt from deep within the pores. But they are a bit drying on the skin, so the sea clay mask is best followed with the best moisturizer for dry skin.

Best clay masks for skincare

From unclogging pores to reducing oily it’s to fading pigmentation to smoothing skin texture, clay face masks are excellent additions to an individual’s skincare regime.

And for anyone who wants to experience the various benefits of clay face masks, these products can be easily incorporated into beauty routines.

Innisfree Volcanic AHA Pore Clearing Clay Face Mask ($16 on Sephora)

Tatcha Clarifying Clay Face Mask ($70 on Amazon)

Typology Purifying Mask ($33 on Typology)

Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask ($14 on Amazon)

L’Oreal Paris Pure-Clay Detox Mask ($14 on Amazon)

Kiehl’s Deep Pore Cleansing Mask ($26 on Sephora)

54 Thrones Karina Lava Cleansing Mask ($46 on Nordstrom)

OLEHENRIKSEN Cold Plunge Pore Mask ($41 on Sephora)

Glow Recipe Hyaluronic Clay Pore Tight Mask ($40 on Sephora)

Peach and Lily Pore Proof Perfecting Clay Mask ($43 on Peach and Lily)

For best results, don’t let the clay dry out completely on the skin. Keep them on for up to 15 minutes or less before rinsing and use them twice a week.

Besides dirt and oil absorption, using clay in skincare long term can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Use them as a DIY face mask or buy clay face masks online or anywhere that sells skincare and beauty products like Sephora and Amazon.