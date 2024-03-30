 What is the correct order to apply Korean skincare products?

Korean skincare products are the buzzword in the skincare realm. Recently, some trends and popularity of the K-pop culture accentuate the significance of their skincare routine, bringing a revolution in the beauty industry.

The world takes a bow to the Korean glass skin, transformed into a staple skincare trend. When it comes to the background of the Korean skincare regime, it turned out that it has not been instructed by any beauty guru, rather it has evolved through the years.

The Korean skincare consists of several steps, spurring a lengthy and time-consuming process. To maintain this skincare routine, one needs to adopt discipline and consistency, which is worthy for the skin.

What are the steps to follow in the Korean skincare regime?

In general, Korean skincare concludes in ten steps. However, it varies from person to person. It begins with the cleansing followed by the toning, moisturizing, and securing. The proper steps of the Korean skincare are -

Oil-based cleansing Foam-based cleansing Exfoliation Toner Essence Serum Sheet mask Eye cream Moisturizer Sunscreen

Most of the steps need to be incorporated daily while some are optional and can be done once or twice a week. Also, based on personal preferences, one can cut down some steps.

Step 1: Oil-based cleansing

Oil cleansing is an integral step in the Korean skincare regime. In this step, one needs to pat cleansing oil throughout the face and gently massage it. Contradictory to the traditional idea of oil clogging pores, this process benefits the overall skin texture.

Oil cleansers dissolve the oil-based makeup, dirt, or sebum. With a gentle massage, they can be removed effortlessly without clogging pores. Formulated with squalane oil, coconut oil, and jojoba oil, these cleansers nourish the skin as well.

Step 2: The foam-based cleansers

The next step is to lather the foam-based cleansers for deep cleansing. This water-based cleanser cleans the pores, removing dirt from the core. Through this process, the skin becomes ready for further nourishment.

Step 3: Exfoliation

Exfoliation is an optional step, which needs not to be done regularly. Nowadays, exfoliators come in two different categories - physical and chemical. Scrubbers and physical exfoliators remove the dead cells by rubbing the products on the skin while chemical exfoliators need no effort. Depending on skin type, these exfoliators can be used twice a week or a month.

Read more: How often should one use chemical exfoliators on the skin?

Step 4: Toners

Toners keep the pH balance in the skin, making it more supple. Also, using the toner can be beneficial for hydration. It can be used daily.

Step 5: Essence

In the Korean skincare routine, facial essences are another integral part. These are water-based ultra-light products that penetrate the skin, boosting hydration for the day. The glycolic acid, vitamin E, and other fermented and active element inclusion make the product a coveted one.

Step 6: Serum

Serum is another word for skin treatment. It is based on the skin type. This product is water-based and filled with various active ingredients such as vitamins, salicylic acid, niacinamide, etc, which can be opted as per the skin's needs.

Step 7: Sheet mask

The sheet masks filled with hydrating serum pour more moisturizer into the skin, making it hydrated and nourished. These masks are not recommended for every day.

Step 8: Eye cream

The areas around the eyes are sensitive and it needs proper care. So, the eye cream can hydrate properly, discarding the fine lines and wrinkles.

Step 9: Moisturizer

The moisturizer is the never-missed step in the whole routine. It helps to lock all the hydration and moisture that have been put on the skin, ensuring all the penetration is there and works well.

Step 10: SPF

For the daytime, SPF is a must. It helps to protect the skin from sun damage and other toxic rays surrounding the air.

Korean skincare routine is more like muscle building, demanding consistency and discipline. One can follow these steps daily in the morning or before bedtime. However, the facials can be done once in a while to keep the skin more rejuvenating and nourished.