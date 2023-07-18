What is Hard Water? 5 ways to protect your hair from it

In simple terms, "Hard Water" can be understood as the amount of hardness present in water that includes dissolved calcium and magnesium. It can be felt the most on our hands once we finish washing with hard water. Mostly, hard water has deposition of carbonate, bicarbonate, and sulfate salt of calcium and magnesium. hard water has harmful minerals that build up on the hair, which makes it difficult for moisture to penetrate the scalp. As a result, the hair is left dehydrated and prone to breakage.

Hard water is pretty much the real root cause of hair fall among adults and teenagers. The presence of salt deposits in hard water is mostly caused by excessive levels of water pollution and escalating environmental changes. When hard water is used to on the skin regularly, these salts leave residue on the skin which cannot be detected with a naked eye. The damaging effects of hard water on the hair are pretty horrifying.

Combating the negative impacts of hard water may be accomplished by taking a few easy measures. By investing in a filtered shower head to purchasing good-rated shampoos, masks, and rinse the issue of hair loss can be resolved. Brands such as Alterna Caviar, Philip B, dpHUE, Leonor Greyl Paris, and Vitaclean aid in nourishing and maintaining the moisture in the hair. Here are our five easy ways to protect your hair from hard water, which will help reduce damage and prevent hair loss.

Washing Hair in Hard Water: 5 life-changing tips to follow

1) Choosing a Clarifying Shampoo

Clarifying Shampoos are known to remove residue that usually gets deposited on the scalp after using hard erosive water from the taps. Clarifying shampoos are the saviors as they trap and wash these impurities away. Leonor Greyl Paris Balancing Shampoo can be used for cleansing oily scalps, dandruff, or any buildup present. The shampoo conditions and repairs the hair, adding shine and volume to it.

This Leonor Greyl Paris Balancing Shampoo is free from sulfates, phthalates, parabens and its top ingredients include wheat protein extract, linden extract, yeast, and sage extract. It's available on all beauty retail websites at $49.

2) Invest in a good Hair Conditioner

A good Hair Conditioner help detangle the hair, thus improving hair manageability and combability. They also improve hair lustre and smoothness. Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Multiplying Volume Conditioner can be used to treat hair damage and frizziness. The conditioner must be applied on the hair ends alone, not the scalp.

Hair conditioner tends to remove unnecessary side effects like dandruff and hard water impurities buildup that lead to severe scalp itchiness. This Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging conditioner is a product for all hair types and is available on all retail beauty websites for $36.

3) Moisturizing Hair Mask

A Hair Mask is generally used for a hair treatment that adds moisture and nutrients to the hair helping it to hydrate dry strands, increase shine, and prevent frizziness. Hair masks contain protein properties which locks up moisture in the hair. One such product that works magic on any type of hair is Philip B's Russian Amber Imperial Gold Masque, a rejuvenating mask used to restructure and revitalize the hair by restoring its natural shine, luster, and bounce.

Philip B's Russian Amber Imperial Gold Masque is free of parabens and sulfates and should be applied on wet hair. It is advised to leave the mask for 5-6 mins, combed well, and washed off and dried out for better results. The product is available for purchase on all beauty retail sites for $230.

4) Hair Rinse from Apple Cider Vinegar

The apple cider vinegar is usually used to rinse hair as it helps to clear up product buildup or even the salts from erosive water in the shower taps. The product helps the hair stay healthy and strong. One such famous brand is dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse, which has color-locking properties and proteins that can triple the strength of hair. It gently cleans and removes impurities without stripping the scalp of its natural oils.

The apple cider vinegar rinse for hair should be used 1 to 3 times per week, but for dry hair, once weekly. The dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse cleans and conditions, leaving the hair soft and shiny without removing hair color. The product is available on all beauty retail websites at $37.

5) Water Filter Shower Head

Hard water at home can cause many problems like dullness, clogged pores, irritation of the scalp, and much more. The majority of the individuals are unaware that changing shower heads might significantly lessen several hair concerns. That's why a shower filter is used for bathing to make the water less hard. The shower head doesn't soften the hard water in a traditional sense but does filter the chemical contaminants from it.

One such water filter shower head is Vitaclean's Wall Mount Starter Kit, which comes with a Wall Mount shower head, microfiber cloth, ceramic balls, and Citrus Vitamin C Shot. The shower head gives you a spa-like feeling at home, and the product is available for $137.

Hard water is the biggest concern and the most damaging factor for our hair, but due to a lack of understanding, many are unable to determine why and how to treat it. Hard water causes hair to lose its lustre and colour over time. To curb these issues, following such basic steps and allowing them into your beauty ritual can work well for your hair and skin.