What is Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce's self-care morning routine?

Recently, Kylie Kelce shared her morning routine with the media publication Today. Kylie, the wife of retired NFL legend Jason Kelce and in-law of Travis Kelce, joined the media house on April 2, 2024, for its morning show to talk about her busy life, self-care routine, and motherhood while promoting Autism awareness.

Kylie shared her morning self-care routine which revolves around coffee and alone time. According to her, being a mother of three little ones is a beautiful thing but it is difficult as well.

Apart from being a girl mom and wife of the NFL legend, Kylie is one of the chief members of the Eagle Autism Foundation and an on-field hockey coach, which keeps her engaged for the day. In her college days, she used to play as a defender in field Hockey for Cabrini College, where she studied communication.

What does Kylie Kelce do for her morning self-care?

Kylie Kelce has become a known face in recent times. She joined the Today show wearing denim jeans and an Eagle Autism Foundation's merch white t-shirt. In the interview, she shared her morning self-care routine that begins with coffee.

During her interview, she shared that she carved out moments in her busy day to relax with a cup of coffee. Instead of going to cafes, she opts to sip coffee in her car, occasionally getting lost in the quiet and forgetting about the radio.

She mentioned,

"Sometimes I have Lauren, our babysitter, come a little bit early just so that I can go and get coffee by myself. I don't want to go into the coffee shop and sit. I want to get my coffee and sit in the car in silence."

She continued,

"Sometimes I get all the way to coffee and all the way back without turning on the radio and I don't even notice because it just feels good to be sitting in silence with your thoughts and a really nice cup of caffeine."

Beauty regime and motherhood

A few days back, Kylie Kelce joined hands with Dove to motivate young girls to stay in sports, touting body confidence through the campaign. She is very particular about her skincare and beauty regime, underscoring the mantra "less is more".

During her hectic schedule, she keeps ponytail holders and the Dove dry Shampoo within her reach. She uses lip balm from Chapstick and Vitamin Care + Deodorant from Dove in between her coaching sessions and other works. In an interview with Byrdie, Kylie Kelce mentioned that she relies on mascara for her makeup while she feels more confident with her natural skin.

Jason and Kylie met on Tinder in 2017 during her college days and they got married the next year. The couple have three daughters and during Jason's matches, Kylie has been the busiest. Motherhood has become a part of her life and she expressed the challenges of being the mother of three kids and shared how she copes with the challenges.

Kylie Kelce mentioned in the Today show that they all have different times of getting up and the last winter became a difficult time for her. Kylie deals with these by telling herself that it is not the first time she has dealt with such situations and that she can do it again.

In different public appearances and interviews, Kylie Kelce has showcased her simple and loving lifestyle where she encourages other women to be more confident, all while raising her three girls with utmost love and care.

