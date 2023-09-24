What is Ketamine Chic? Everything about the beauty trend that started at London Fashion Week SS24

Ketamine Chic, also understood as 'K-Chic,' is a daring and fearless beauty movement motivated by the hallucinogenic narcotic, Ketamine.

Initiating in April 2022, stemming from the belowground rave setting, the K-Chic makeup trend has uncovered its path onto the London Fashion Week SS24 runways while darting inside the beauty rituals of many fashion-forward people globally.

K-Chic look during London Fashion Week SS24 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The London Fashion Week has always been a hotbed of invention, imagination, and boundary-pushing style techniques.

This year, it was not just the apparel that was creating headlines - it was the beauty movement that had the enthusiasts talking - the most significant among the several being the 'Ketamine Chic.'

Further details about the Ketamine Chic beauty movement

While rummaging through the definition of Ketamin Chic, a beauty seeker can imagine a makeover embodying the otherworldly, bizarre outcomes of a Ketamine-borne journey.

Considering rich and psychedelic hues, blurred stripes, and feeling disconnected from actuality, this TikTok movement went viral in April 2022.

Similarly, the K-Chic trend in LFW SS24 aimed to catch the spirit of the drug-induced venture and translate it into a visually flashy beauty aesthetic.

Check out some significant snippets concerning this beauty trend as visualized during LFW SS24.

The origins

The term 'Ketamine Chic,' boosted by the hallucinogenic narcotic ketamine, is a beauty movement that carries its cues from the dissociative impacts of the drug. It aims to make a dreamlike and unearthly aesthetic.

At London Fashion Week SS24, fashion designers and makeup artists showcased their visionary variations of this makeup trend with spectacular and avant-garde looks.

Models walked the runway with mesmerizing, kaleidoscopic eye makeovers featuring a blend of varicolored tints, holographic glitters, and daring neon shades. The look was finished with a shiny, moist-look finish, providing the delusion of a trance-like condition.

As seen during the LFW SS24, the designers and makeup individuals are pushing limits and experimenting with bizarre beauty looks, muddying the lines between reality and illusion.

K-Chic is not merely about the makeovers

This recently-witnessed beauty psychedelic beauty trend is a thorough sensory adventure. The fashion domain has consistently been known for stretching limits and challenging societal standards.

While the Ketamine Chic beauty trend may not be for all, it undeniably symbolizes a revolution against time-honored beauty norms. It fosters self-expression, uniqueness, and a readiness to take gambles.

While defining the same during the London Fashion Week Show SS24, the hairstylists have welcomed this trend by forming gravity-defying, voluminous hairdos that defy conventional limits.

From complicated plaits braided with multicolor attachments to sky-high ponytails embellished with fluorescent additions and heavily dyed wigs, the hairdos at LFW SS24 were a view to behold.

Ethereal, avant-garde runway looks flouting the conventional beauty norms

At LFW SS24, models in Ketamine Chic looks graced the runways, leaving the spectators in awe. This ethereal and avant-garde beauty look was all about defying the traditional beauty norms and embracing the quirky; the concerned makeup artists kept trying their hands to develop innovative beauty techniques for attaining mind-bending looks.

The unworldly K-Chic makeover (Image via Sportskeeda)

Consider the holographic eye shades, metallic face colors, and ghostly-looking glitters; this makeup features fearless, conceptual designs and mysterious color techniques.

How to get the Ketamine Chic makeup

Simple steps to acquire the K-Chic makeup look:

Adopt the ethereal charm of Ketamine Chic by beginning with a neat and bright canvas – wash and moisten the skin.

Make a perfect base utilizing a light-reflecting primer for a coveted lit-from-within glow.

With subtle blurred eyes, upgrade this look. For the same, use the pastel eyeshadows and complete with a hint of rainbowy shimmer.

Sculpt the cheekbones with a mild sweep bronzer, adding to the face's volume.

Finish the bewitching Ketamine Chic makeup look with a shiny nude lip and lightly disheveled hair.

Ketamine Chic is a beauty trend that certainly challenges the status quo. Inspired by the mind-altering effects of the drug ketamine, it aims to create a dreamlike and ethereal aesthetic. While it may be contentious, there is no disputing its mark on the runways of London Fashion Week SS24.

As with any sensation, it remains to be witnessed whether this trend will beat the runway and evolve as a mainstream beauty sensation.