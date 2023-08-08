5 hairstyles flaunted by Twice Misamo in the Marshmallow music video 

With their unique and trendsetting looks, varied hairstyles by K-pop idols have always been a hit among style setters. The hairdos of Twice's Misamo in their music video for Marshmallow have turned into the latest topic of discourse among fans. Released on June 16, 2023, Marshmallow is a catchy and lively track that has enchanted audiences globally.

The song has acquired a positive shindig from fans and critics alike and has earned outstanding rankings on the Billboard charts. Nevertheless, the girl gang's hairstyles in the music video have seized the limelight. Their hair changeovers via the video, varying from sleek high ponytails to braided crowns, have evolved as a talking point among beauty aficionados. Fans worldwide marvel at Misamo's adaptable looks and are keen to duplicate them in hairstyling.

Twice Misamo in Marshmellow music video flaunting their 5 hairstyles

In their latest musical release, Marshmallow, the girl gang members Twice Misamo's Mina, Sana, and Momo paraded exquisite coifs that hooked many beauty aficionados globally. From stylish updos to lively-looking ponytails, these girl gang's hairstyles in the music video are indeed attention-grabbing and motivate any fashionista to swap their look.

Check out the five eye-catching Marshmellow music video hairstyles captivating the fashion senses of most social media beauty fanatics:

1) Sleek High Ponytail

This definitive hairdo gets a contemporary twist with a smart finish. The high ordering of the ponytail counts on adding a hint of grace and refinement. Ideal for relaxed and dressy events, these are adaptable hairstyles that always stay in fashion.

Steps to get this hairdo:

Brush back the hair nicely to remove any tangles or knots

Collect the hair at the crown region and fasten it with a rubber band

With a tail comb, smoothen any bulges or flyaways

Make a small parting of hair from the ponytail and encase it around the rubber band to cover it

Bind the encased area with a bobby pin to hold it in position

Complete this hairdo by using hairspray to keep it in place

2) Messy Bun with Bangs

These dapper hairstyles merge a casual, easy-to-make bun with the 'oomph factor' of bangs. This coif is ideal for a beauty seeker preferring a laid-back yet chic look. These hairstyles' unique features add a whiff of friskiness and charm to any ensemble.

Steps to get this hairdo:

Comb hair to release any knots.

Collect all the hair into an elevated ponytail and tie it with a rubber band

Curl the ponytail close to the nape of the neck to form a bun, and hook it with bobby pins

Take out a small section of hair with a tail comb to make the bangs

Style these bangs using a flat iron or curling iron, as desired

Draw out a few hair strands from the bun for a more unkempt look (optional)

Set it with hairspray to hold the hairdo in position

3) Half-Up Space Buns

Half-up space buns are lively-looking hairstyles that newly climbed the race of contemporary fashion. This coif features two consecutive buns on the top of the head, vamoosing the rest of the tresses loose. It proffers a distinctive twist to the traditional space buns style. The unique feature of half-up space buns is the blend of grace and joy, making it suited for varied events.

Steps to get this hairdo:

Section the hair horizontally from ear to ear, dividing the top and bottom sections

Collect the top section of hair, and on either side f the head, make two elevated ponytails

Turn the apiece ponytail close to the base and make a bun

Secure them with bobby pins

Let the remaining hair loose

4) Braided Crown

This is another attractive and adaptable hairdo adding a grand trace of style to any beauty look. This age-old fashion marks minutely woven braids that envelop the head, imitating the formation of a crown. These hairstyles act well with diverse hair lengths and thicknesses, causing them attainable to many fashion enthusiasts.

Steps to get this hairdo:

Section the hair down from the centre, starting from the front to the back

With the help of a tail comb, section a small section of hair from one side and initiate loose braiding, moving towards the back of the head

With a clear hair tie, fasten the braid once it reaches the back

Repeat the exact procedure on the other side of the head

Once done, carefully cross these two braids over each other at the back of the head to create a crown-like formation

Give a seamless finish by fastening these braids with embellished bobby pins and folding the ends under the existing braids

For a whiff of refinement, pull at the braids softly to give a voluminous and an adaptable countenance

5) Wavy Bob

Wavy Bob are smart hairstyles that rage in fashion for their stylish look. These hairstyles come with a bob cut with lax waves, adding a hint of intricacy and friskiness to any fashion glimpse. The wavy consistency counts on the extra volume and stir of the locks, producing a velvety and lifelike build.

Steps to get this hairdo:

Wash and condition the tresses

Shield the locks from heat damage with a heat-protectant spray

Make medium sections with a tail comb

With a hair-curling iron or wand, create easygoing waves all over the tresses

Once done with all the sections, softly tousle the waves using your fingers. This will give a more comfortable look

Secure the waves in space with a weightless hairspray

The hairstyles exhibited by Twice Misamo in their recent Marshmallow music video have indeed left an everlasting footmark on many fashionistas globally. To enhance hairstyles, an eager fashion lover can adorn with sparkling tiaras, hair fasteners, embellished bobby pins, and dazzling headbands.