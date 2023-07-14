Does Bianca Belair have fake hair or real? Know the truth about her ponytail

Bianca Belair is one of the top performers in the women's division. Although her popularity has taken a downturn in recent months, she was perhaps the most over-female competitor during the entirety of her record-setting title run.

From undeniable charisma to a larger-than-life physical presence, The EST of WWE is impossible to ignore. But, perhaps her most essential and appealing feature is that remarkably long ponytail, which Belair uses quite effectively as a deadly weapon.

According to Belair, her lengthy hair braid touches somewhere mid-calf. The former RAW Women's Champion is 5 feet 7 inches, so one can appreciate its tremendous length.

The scrutiny surrounding her hair has prompted speculation about its originality. It turns out that there is no conclusive evidence. Judging by the Instagram photos posted on Belair's account, it seems like her ponytail is fake.

However, it is interesting to note that Bianca Belair has mentioned that it's tought to maintain her perfet hair and combing it is a task.

"It’s pretty long. Preparing the hair for every match is a task. I’m not even going to lie about that. It’s a task," said Belair

The logical implication is that Bianca Belair adds an extra length of artificial hair to give her an imposing look.

Bianca Belair's hair has been the focus of many storylines and matches.

The braid has been instrumental in launching Belair to the upper echelons of the women's division. Without her ponytail, she would not have had an advantage over Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37: Night One. Whipping Banks with the braid paved her way to the SmackDown Women's Title.

It was also much of the narrative in her year-long storyline with Becky Lynch in her "Big Time Becks" persona. At one point, Belair snapped and humiliated Lynch by cutting her hair in the middle of the ring.

Regardless of its significance, the ponytail gives Belair a unique look that makes her appear imposing.