5 viral videos of TWICE's MISAMO that show fans had long-awaited for their debut

Standing as the first subunit from the famous K-pop girl group TWICE is MISAMO, which recently made its much-awaited. The group name comes from the mix of the three Japanese members' names - Mina, Sana, and Momo - taking the first two letters from each of their names. This naturally makes the subunit a Japanese-based group, releasing songs in their native tongue.

While the iconic trio has always been adored and commended for their spectrum of talents and skills, the news of their official debut was even more exciting. The trio released their first-ever track, Bouquet, in January of this year, which they'll be following up with a full-fledged debut. According to JYP Entertainment, their first Japanese EP, Masterpiece, with its title track, Marshmallow, is slated for release on July 26. Additionally, they've also rolled out their pre-single track, Do Not Touch.

As fans eagerly await their debut and countdown the days to the album's release, they also recall some of the iconic and viral videos of MISAMO, which justifies the excitement they spark in their fans.

Synchronized hair flipping moment and 4 other times MISAMO proved that they're the most iconic subunit

1) Their Powerpuff Girls edit

Out of the several fan edits out there, some of them naturally garner more attention from fans due to its unique or intriguing take. One such fan edit that took over the edit was a Powerpuff Girls-based edit, which showcased each of the members from MISAMO as one of the superhuman characters. Fans adored the edit and thought that it suited the trio well.

With the three members now debuting as a subunit together, it becomes more relevant in the fans' eyes, While the edit only included the three members - Mina, Sana, and Momo - the original video is from TWICE's stage performance of their track Talk That Talk at the Music Bank, with the members being dressed in edgy yet colorful outfits.

2) Their synchronized hair flip choreography

The most recent world tour, READY TO BE 5th World Tour, that TWICE rolled held several iconic moments that people across the boundaries of the music industry commented on the eleven-piece group for. Naturally, performance clips of MISAMO also caught fans' eyes.

darling ⁹🧚 @twiceluvv this is the mother of all viral jline videos… she started everything!!!



There was a certain clip where the three members were dressed in matching black sparkly dresses, which had an attached twirl skirt, making their dance movement all the more magical. A short clip of the three members being in perfect sync with if-looks-can-kill visuals grew to be fans' favorite.

3) The compilation of their reactions to "MISAMO HWAITING"

Even before the announcement of MISAMO's debut as a subunit, spy-eyed fans caught on to hints and were almost sure about their debut. When TWICE rolled out fanmeetings following the release of their latest mini-album, Between 1&2, many fans would scream or shout the phrase:

"MISAMO Hwaiting (fighting/ wishing good luck)"

darling ⁹🧚 @twiceluvv

our girls reacting to once saying “misamo hwaiting” and them trying to be clueless

Since the official announcement of the subunit debut wasn't made yet, the members had to avoid or act like they weren't aware of what the fans were talking about. Fans not only thought that it was adorable but also hilarious how the members were trying hard not to spoil things.

4) Them leading the line of TWICE members

Another one of the iconic moments that fell out of their recent world tour, READY TO BE 5th World Tour, was ironically just them walking. As the eleven members continued to roll out performances in their jaw-dropping and edgy outfits, they took a break between two songs where they were walking from one end of the stage to another.

Not once but twice, the trio was seen leading the group of members marching powerfully and majestically. Fans couldn't get enough of the same, and it's unarguable that the three have quite the royal aura.

5) Their unmatched visuals during Feel Special dance break

The last of the iconic and viral videos of MISAMO that garnered the attention of many fans was also from their concert, READY TO BE 5th World Tour. TWICE is known for their iconic outfits and how they switch up their clothes for every song they're performing in an effort to match the track's theme.

Feel Special, the title track of their eighth EP, that goes by the same name, was one of their most famous and grand songs on their discography. As the members rolled out their performance for the same, there was one shot of the trio together rolling out the slow yet vibey dance break for the song. Here, their unmatched visuals in their red and black sparkly dress suits became a fan favorite.

As fans near the official debut of MISAMO, they can hardly wait for much more iconic and viral content to come their way, in addition to the EP they'll be rolling out.