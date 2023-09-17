The 5 best beauty trends from the London Fashion Week SS24

Showcasing their designer collections from September 15 to 19, 2023, London Fashion Week SS24 is having beauty trends dominate the runway. From dewy skin textures to vibrant pops of color, the stunning beauty trends glimpsed at the ongoing London Fashion Week SS24 are worth a try for all beauty enthusiasts.

Models are seen striding the runway dazzlingly, accentuating their naturalistic features with carefully positioned highlights and blushes. The focus is on a fresh-faced and young appearance with satiny and weightless foundations that permit the skin layers to breathe.

The makeup curators are likewise seen experimenting with bold and brilliant hues, making eye-catching countenances showcasing endless prospects concerning the LFW SS24 beauty trends.

5 of the biggest beauty trends ruling the London Fashion Week SS24 runways

The London Fashion Week SS24 fashionistas relish all contemporary beauty trends, from electric blue tints to neon pink shades. The makeup connoisseurs go above and beyond the general expectation level with their ingenious beauty trends to make it a success.

Check out 5 of the biggest beauty trends ruling the London Fashion Week SS24 runways.

1) Laminated eyebrows

The laminated eyebrows are the hot-n-new beauty trends seen during the LFW SS24. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Being the most unyielding fashion etiquette for the last few years, fluffy, brushed-up eyebrows have a new makeover! With tinted and laminated eyebrows ruling the London Fashion Week runway, make-up artist Isamaya Ffrench rekindled the laminated eyebrow idea with a conventional twist.

To cater to the poster girl look, Isamaya styled the model's eyebrows into varied shapes and gave them a striking effect with a mini-comb.

2) Color flashes

While bare and minimal is a perennial aesthetic for springtime, London Fashion Week SS24 is all about injecting some color where it’s due.

The message was clear, from the pastel shades applied beneath the waterline during the 16Arlington show to the tangy-hued and fuchsia-shaded eyeshadows at the Simone Rocha fashion show. These all-color flashes are nothing but experimenting and having fun with rainbow shades.

3) Shiny tresses

With the focus on healthy and shiny locks, street-style fashion during LFW SS24 has witnessed varied hairdos. Working on the individual's hair texture, the hairstylist Sam McKnight curated the ultra-glossy hair look using oil-reducing hair spray at the hairline. Then he added the hair-defining serum for an extra oomph factor.

4) Bedecked disco-effect eyes

With bedecked disco-effect eyes making a bold statement during the ongoing London Fashion Week SS24, the runway is lit with vibrant and extravagant eye makeovers featuring glistening metallic eye shadows, sparkling gems, and dramatic winged eyes.

This trend has successfully added a playful and intriguing touch to the fashion wonder, adding an extra dose of excitement and allure to the models' looks.

5) Skin glowing with health

During London Fashion Week SS24, the main focus was on the models' natural beauty. The stunning lasses flaunt flawless complexions, radiating their fresh, vitality-filled skin. From minimal makeup to clean, hydrated skin, this season is about embracing innate beauty and enhancing one's facial and physical features, radiating with a glow full of health.

Further, the skin-boosting processes included multi-masking and lymphatic drainage massage, boosting the skin layers with radiance, the perfect moistness, and the plump factor.

The LFW SS24 runway witnesses a panoramic vision of creative styles and beauty trends, highlighting the vibrancy of creativity and artistic genius. Bracing the stages, the ongoing season of London Fashion Week SS24 is again ruling to inspire fashion and beauty lovers to experiment and define themselves with style!