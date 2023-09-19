What is the 'Muted French' manicure trend? Steps to achieve the viral look

The 'Muted French' manicure, also referred to as the American French, is undoubtedly one of the top trends this Summer. This mani is a flawless fusion of contrasting colors, which creates a mesmerizing display of muted hues - a perfect alternative to solid colors or a traditional French manicure. The new trend gives the timeless French manicure a fresh twist.

Being the latest rendition of the traditional French manicure, this look is extremely fashionable. The Founder and CEO of Sundays, a Nail Salon in NYC, Amy Ling Lin spoke about the trend and told Byrdie:

"It’s a great alternative when you’re indecisive and don’t want to opt for a solid color or a French mani. It also creates the look of longer nails, which is always a perk."

The latest 'Muted French' manicure is a contemporary spin on the traditional French manicure

Neutral nail polish shades that blend well together or are relatively similar in shade are applied to create a "monotone effect with definition." To emphasize this further, Elle, a prominent celebrity nail artist, told the publication:

"You’re either using a finish or color to make a blend, or the colors are very close in shade to each other, so it has a monotone effect with definition."

This ongoing nail trend allows individuals to experiment with their creativity

The 'Muted French' mani is a classic look that puts a contemporary spin on the traditional French manicure. It complements the more subtle, minimal fashion looks, making it a popular trend. The style is also loved by many as it can be interpreted in any way one chooses.

This trending manicure allows beauty enthusiasts to experiment with their creativity while giving them plenty of freedom to put a modern twist on tried-and-tested nail looks.

"I believe the muted French manicure trend stems from the recent Vanilla French Manicure which has a similar soft and blended look. That’s the best part about nail design—it’s a blank canvas for exploring creativity and leaves so much room for updates to the classics that we all know and love," Lin said about the trend.

Simple steps to complete the 'Muted French' manicure

Whether a casual daytime get-up or a glamorous evening ensemble, this look is a must-have for every beauty buff.

To begin, clean the nails thoroughly by removing any old nail paint. Use a mild nail polish remover without any acetone.

Apply a base coat to the nails to prevent discoloration and breakage and to ensure the manicure lasts long. Pick a translucent neutral color for the base coat of the manicure for a calm look.

Either use a French design brush or tape to paint the tip of the nail (depending on one's expertise).

One can add a second coat to ensure better results. However, they must ensure each coat has enough time to dry.

To conclude, apply a top coat as the finishing touch and wait until the nails have thoroughly dried.

The 'Muted French' mani is an absolute must-try for all fashion enthusiasts. This trendy take on the famous American French mani has taken the beauty world by storm - revolutionizing the classic French manicure.

When done impeccably, these trendy nail designs exude a sense of high fashion and sophistication.