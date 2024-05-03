What are Sacramento Kings' Malik Monk's lifestyle essentials?

Sacramento Kings’ #0 and shooting guard, Malik Monk is known for his scoring prowess on the court and was even named the “most important player” by sports reporters. He was also the runner-up for the NBA’s 2024 Sixth Man of the Year award, being narrowly beaten by Minnesota Timberwolves Naz Reid by 10 points.

While he ended the season prematurely because of an MCL sprain, he finished his 7th season in the NBA with career highs, including an average of 15.4 points and 5.1 assists per game. He’s also making a buzz going into the summer season as he hits the free agency market.

In GQ Sports’ 10 Things I Can’t Live Without in 2023, Malik Monk shared some of his lifestyle essentials. This article explores the products.

Disclaimer: This is purely the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few things. Please let us know more in the comments.

What are Malik Monk's lifestyle essentials?

Team Sportskeeda curated some of Malik Monk’s lifestyle essentials as a pro basketball player, which include:

Glide Arctic Peppermint Oil floss

Louis Vuitton City of Stars cologne

Bandaids

Glide Arctic Peppermint Oil floss picks ($3.96)

Arctic Peppermint Oil floss picks (Image via Amazon)

Besides being on the court a lot, NBA players like Malik Monk are often in front of the camera, and it’s important to have their smiles ready. Hence, one of his lifestyle essentials is a pack of floss picks, which he carries around with him.

Talking about it on the GQ Sports video, he said:

“I smile a lot. My mama always on me about my teeth, she’s always tell me they [are] yellow so I carry these around. I have a few in my pocket, almost everywhere I go, just to pick yourself out the teeth. You never know when the camera’s around, so you gotta be ready.”

Peppermint-flavored floss sticks feature a textured pick design that is supposed to be shred-resistant and can help remove both food particles and plaque between the teeth as well as below the gumline.

Louis Vuitton City of Stars cologne ($282)

The Sacramento Kings shooting guard admitted to having a collection of perfumes. He brought his favorite one for the video with GQ Sports. Talking about his current go-to Louis Vuitton fragrance, he said:

“[But] this is my favorite one right now, the City of Stars from Louis Vuitton. It’s like a summer smell, it’s just classic, it just goes and I think the fragrance stands out.”

A floral-fresh fragrance filled with citrus aromas created by perfumer Jacques Cavallier, it features key notes of blood orange, lemon, bergamot, lime, red mandarin, and tiare accord.

Bandaids ($3.77)

Playing such an active sport, cuts and scratches are pretty common according to Malik Monk, which means keeping a box of bandaids handy is important. He said in the video:

“Playing basketball, you get cuts, court burns, anything man, playing with my homies, wrestling, fighting, anything you get cut, so I always gotta have a pack of these around.”

Wearing a bandaid on his cheek has now been part of the Sacramento Kings shooting guard’s signature look, with many of his fans now following the bandaid gang.

These are three of Malik Monk’s lifestyle essentials, which include items he has admitted to carrying around in his pocket everywhere he goes.

