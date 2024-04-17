What is Simone Biles's skincare and makeup routine?

Simone Biles is regarded as one of the best artistic gymnasts of all time. In 2023, she won her eighth all-around individual national title, hinting at her comeback in the Paris Olympics 2024. Despite her exceptional athleticism as a gymnast, Simone Biles is equally comfortable and open about expressing her femininity.

Alongside her groundbreaking Yurchenko double pike vault, Simone Biles has been candid about her vulnerabilities. The African-American gymnast was vocal about her skincare and makeup routine to Vogue in 2020, illustrating her dedication to self-care.

Her teammate Aly Raisman's skincare kits inspired her to build up her routine. In the regime, she prefers to use the SK- II skincare range while the jade roller glides are her favourite.

Regarding her makeup in the competition, the 27 years old gymnast said to Vogue,

"Going into a competition does makeup make me feel better? Yes. But it’s what I do out there on the floor that really, really matters."

Simone prioritizes skin nourishment before applying makeup. She relies on SK-II skincare products such as cleansers, masks, and serums. Known for her bold eyeshadow choices, Simone often uses Fenty foundation and Marc Jacobs mascara.

However, in her busy schedule especially during any crucial tournament, she goes to the spa session that offers relaxation and nourishment to her.

Which skincare and makeup products Simone Biles uses?

Simone Biles begins her day with face wash. No matter how early she needs to catch up on her training sessions, she does not miss her skincare.

The products she uses in her skincare routine:

SK II Facial Treatment Cleanser

SK II Pitera Facial Treatment Mask

SK II Facial Treatment Essence

The products she uses in her makeup routine:

Fenty Beauty Flitr's Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner

Marc Jacob Beauty's Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara

Westman Atelier's Baby Cheeks Blush Stick

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership V Eyeshadow Palette - Bronze Seduction

Carmex Lip Balm Tube Classic Medicated

1) SK II Facial Treatment Cleanser

Simone Biles said to Vogue regarding the SK-II trio,

"This is the key, and this is all you need."

SK II Facial Treatment Cleanser is centered around PITERA, extracted from yeast fermentation to provide a wealth of antioxidants, vitamins, and amino acids. It also features white willow, known for its salicylic acid content.

The brand claims the product gently exfoliates and removes all dirt and impurities.

Price: $75 ( SK II, Sephora)

2) SK II Pitera Facial Treatment Mask

Saturated with serum, the SK II Facial Treatment Mask showcases the brand's signature ingredient, PITERA, alongside hyaluronic acid, known for its moisture-retaining properties. According to the brand, this mask delivers an immediate radiant glow to the skin.

Price: $30 ( SK II, Sephora)

3) SK II Facial Treatment Essence

Formulated with the brand's signature by-product PIETRA, SK-II Facial Treatment Essence features Sorbic Acid. It helps to protect the natural moisture barrier of the skin while fading the fine lines and wrinkles.

Price: $99 ( SK-II)

4) Fenty Beauty Flitr's Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Fenty Beauty Flitr's Soft Matte Longwear Foundation ( Image via Fenty)

The long-wear foundation from Fenty Beauty provides a soft matte glow on the skin, available in fifty shades. Simone Biles prepares her base with this foundation by blending it with a beauty blender.

Price: $40 ( Fenty Beauty, Sephora)

5) Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner

FLYLINER LONGWEAR LIQUID EYELINER ( Image via Fenty)

Simone created wings around the corner of her eyes with the Flyliner pen from Fenty Beauty. The liquid eyeliner is available in two shades - black and truffle brown, incorporating flex tips and easy grips.

Price: $24 ( Sephora, Fenty)

6) Marc Jacob Beauty's Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara

Marc Jacob Beauty's Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara ( Image via Amazon)

She sets her lashes with Marc Jacob Beauty's Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara. The brand asserts that it can bring an instant volume and dimension to the eyes, mirroring the fake eyelashes.

Price: $ 5.87 ( Amazon, Walmart)

7) Pat McGrath Labs Mothership V Eyeshadow Palette

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership V Eyeshadow Palette ( Image via Pat McGarth Labs)

One of the best parts of her makeup regime is patting golden tints on her eyelids. Simone shared,

"I just kind of slap it on there."

The eyeshadow palette comprises ten shades, a mixture of matte and glossy tints. With its creamy and blendable texture, this color palette provides a polished look.

Price: $128 ( Pat McGrath Labs)

8) Westman Atelier's Baby Cheeks Blush Stick

Westman Atelier's Baby Cheeks Blush Stick ( Image via Westman Atelier)

To bring out a perfect tint on her cheeks, Simone uses two different shades - Poppet and Petal from Westman Atelier. The product features an Ayurvedic oil blend, jojoba oil, grapes, and berryflux extract, creating poised and natural tints on the cheeks.

Price: $ 48 ( Westman Atelier)

9) Carmex Lip Balm Tube Classic Medicated

Carmex Lip Balm Tube Classic Medicated ( Image via Amazon)

Simone Biles finishes off her whole makeup routine with Carmex lip balm and calls it her best friend. This affordable yellow tube is formulated with camphor and white petrolatum.

Price: $ 6.57 ( Walmart, Amazon)

Simone Biles shared with Vogue that she finished off her day with an Epsom salt bath, offering more relaxation and rejuvenating her. Also, her homemade smoothie complements her relaxation routine perfectly.

