What are ski racer Lindsey Vonn's beauty essentials? 4 Product details explored

An American former World Cup alpine ski racer, Lindsey Vonn is one of only a handful of female skiers who have won three consecutive World Cup titles in 2008, 2009, and 2010, then later in 2012. Besides the WC, Vonn became the first-ever women's downhill racer to win an Olympic gold medal in 2010. During her 15 years in the sport, competing at the highest level, she set several records for women in ski racing, including an unmatched 83 WC victories.

While she officially retired from pro ski racing in 2019, Vonn remains in the sports scene, now an investor in Angel City FC and a brand ambassador for Red Bull and Under Armour.

She may be retired, but with her success in alpine ski racing, Lindsey Vonn remains one of the sport's most famous and beautiful faces, in exclusive interviews with Page Six and Stylecaster, the Olympian and WC ski racer dishes about her beauty essentials.

4 of Lindsey Vonn's beauty essentials

Team Sportskeeda has curated four of Lindsey Vonn's beauty essentials, including her skincare and makeup must-haves for glowy, flawless, and protected skin while under the sun.

1) Ilia Liquid Light Serum Highlighter ($42)

In a 2023 interview with Page Six, Lindsey Vonn shared her must-have beauty items, highlighting a versatile product from the eco-friendly brand Ilia. She discussed her preference for this product and explained why she chose it.

"When you’re in the sun, you need to be glowy. I use this Ilia liquid shimmer that has a nice rose, glowy tint to it. It’s pretty easy to apply. I’m pretty simple; if it’s not easy, I’m not gonna use it," Lindsey said.

A gel-based liquid highlighter with a soft glow finish and marine actives is supposed to give the skin a dewy glow while protecting it from blue light and pollution. With a multi-tasking formula, it can be used alone or mixed with other complexion products. Find the tinted serum in shades of Nova (soft gold), Atomic (soft pink pearl), and Astrid (soft rose gold).

2) Armani Power Fabric Longwear Foundation SPF 25 ($70)

Another one of Lindsey Vonn's beauty essentials is the Longwear SPF Foundation from Armani, which she mentioned in a conversation with Stylecaster in 2022. It uses oil-to-powder technology with a matte finish that claims 24-hour wear and is transfer-, water-, and heat-resistant. Find it in 30 different shades, from fair to deep tones.

3) Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum ($195)

In the same Stylecaster interview, the former alpine ski racer mentioned her skincare secret for "deep hydration."

"I always use vitamin C oil and Vintner’s Daughter is a good one, too, to make sure you’re staying hydrated," she said.

A serum oil formula, it features Vintner's Daughter's signature Phyto Radiance Infusion technology that claims to effectively treat various skin concerns, including dullness, dryness, and uneven skin tone. It has dozens of active botanicals, including alfalfa, rosehip, sea buckthorn, and evening primrose.

4) Tarte Tartelette Juicy Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Palette ($47)

Tarte Tartelette Amazonian clay palette (Image via Tarte)

The Olympic ski racer also mentioned to Page Six that her go-to eyeshadow palette is from Tarte.

"It's got some fun colors. You can play around in the winter, play around in the summer, maybe get some party [looks] on—it's a great mix," she mentioned.

A 12-color eyeshadow palette features a mix of neutral, bronze, line, and crease shades in matte, iridescent, and metallic finishes. With Amazonian clay in the formula, it claims to provide all-day wear, while mineral pigments are supposed to soften and soothe the skin.

These are four of Lindsey Vonn's beauty essentials, which include her secret to glowing skin under the sun and a longwear foundation with SPF. Beauty seekers can get these items at the prices above on the brands' official websites and stores like Sephora, Ulta, and Amazon.

