When was Lakmé founded? 5 most popular products from the brand explored

Lakmé is an Indian-founded beauty brand established in 1952 and owned by Hindustan Unilever. Over the years, this beauty brand has continued to be innovative with its approach to makeup and beauty feasibly available to everyone. The beauty brand expresses women's confidence and redefines their definition of beauty through their beauty products.

Lakmé is being officially sold on online retailers in the USA, from haircare products to their foundations and BB Creams. In 2004, Simone Tata's cosmetics brand, founded by J. R. D. Tata, reached customers in 65 countries worldwide. It was the only beauty brand in India known for selling cosmetics to Indian Women, making its name in every household around the globe for up to 65 years now.

The company has also introduced its beauty salons and created a unique bond with beauty and fashion, manifesting in Lakmé's Fashion Week.

Lakmé Cosmetics is a thriving brand providing a holistic beauty experience, offering products tailored to diverse skin tones. Below are the five must-have Lakmé's most popular beauty products of 2023.

The company sells its products on the USA website, Amazon, Walmart, and many other online and offline beauty retailers, with prices ranging from $23 to $45.

5 most popular Beauty Products of Lakmé explored

1) Rose Face Powder

A beauty blush from Lakmé is made with naturally infused formula and enriched with Vitamins. This makes the blush more silky and super smooth in texture. The powder comes in a rose shade, giving a natural, radiant, long-lasting, and highly pigmented look. The surface of this powder is quite soft and comes with a subtle shimmer for that dynamic look.

The product is available on their official website, Amazon, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $18.99.

2) Perfect Radiance Brightening Day Cream SPF-30

Brightening Day Cream offers moisturizing quality infused with skin protection from the sun's harmful UV rays with SPF-30. The product showcases a crystal-like fairer and illuminated look on the skin once applied in the morning. It also corrects uneven skin tone and reduces the look of pigmentation from the skin.

The product is available on their official website, Amazon, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $13.95.

3) Sheer Blusher Highlighter

The face sheer blusher highlighter comes in 2 spendable shimmery shades that give a soft glow. The formula's pigmentation delivers an intense color payoff. The best part about this Sheer Blusher Highlighter is it comes attached with a sponge applicator. The highlighter is a unique illuminating product for glowing cheekbones.

The product is available on their official website, Amazon, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $24.99.

4) Collage Permanent hair color

This hair color from Lakmé is an astonishing high-performance permanent hair color made with OF5 technology. It's why the product gives out adequate pigmentation to the hair color.

The benefits are that it intensifies hair fiber and performs well throughout coloring. Not only this, but the item is dermatologically approved. The hair color works best for grey hairs that are difficult to cover and need intense pigmentation.

The product is available on their official website, Amazon, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $13.

5) 9 to 5 Complexion Care CC Cream

A complexion care CC cream from Lakmé comes infused with Vitamin B3 that provides an intense brightening to the face, offering a friendly and natural glow. The product helps to conceal and protect the skin from UV Rays with SPF 30 PA++. It also helps reduce dark spots and pigmentation. While moisturizing the skin, the product gives an even skin tone and makes it refreshing.

The product is available on their official website, Amazon, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $20.99.

Since 1952, the company has offered its rich heritage of serving Indian women and a global reach spanning 65 countries as its commitment to quality and affordability is evident to everyone.

Over the years, Lakmé has solidified its reputation in the beauty world industry. So far, they have generated an innovative and inclusive diversion of its various products, listening to each concern and expanding daily.